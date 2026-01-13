Cubs Star Pete Crow-Armstrong Gives Elite One-Word Reaction To Alex Bregman Deal

The Chicago Cubs made a massive move over the weekend with one of their biggest free agent signings in franchise history, locking down Alex Bregman on a five-year deal worth $175 million.

Instantly, fans all over Chicago were elated to see the Cubs finally take the big offseason swing they have been waiting for now for years, and Bregman instantly became one of the biggest stars on the team.

Though Chicago does have some questions to answer in terms of how they are going to align their infield and whether or not anyone could now be on the move, there's no question the Cubs got much better by bringing in Bregman.

His impact goes beyond just on the field, though. As someone who was the centerpiece of baseball's most successful dynasty this decade, Bregman offers a major clubhouse leadership boost as well. This did not go unnoticed by Chicago's young electric star center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, who offered an epic one-word reaction before explaining just how critical the veteran's presence will be.

Pete Crow-Armrong is 'ecstatic' about addition of Bregman

Jan 12, 2026; Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

"Ecstatic," Crow-Armstrong said in appearance with ESPN Radio Chicago when asked for his reaction to the news. "That is a guy that is going to, I think, have such a strong presence in the clubhouse and such a good impact on me. And I’ve been very lucky with veteran presence in my early stages of my career and I couldn’t be more excited to get to work with possibly a future Hall of Famer like him."

Crow-Armstrong obviously had an unbelievable start to the 2025 season and put up MVP-like numbers throughout the first half, but he fell off a cliff in the second half. Prior to the All-Star break, he slashed .265/.302/.544 with 25 home runs and 71 RBI in 95 games, but after that, it got ugly for PCA.

Over his final 62 games, that slash line dipped to .216/.262/.372 with just six home runs and 24 RBI. A seasoned veteran like Bregman could serve to give Crow-Armstrong some pointers as to how he can sustain that level of success throughout the year.

With a veteran like Bregman in the fold, the possibilities are endless for Chicago.

Bregman can serve as mentor for numerous young Cubs stars

Matt Shaw | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Crow-Armstrong is far from the only young player on the team who could benefit immensely from the presence of a guy who, over his decade-long career, has slashed .272/.365/.481. Chief among them, perhaps, being the guy he is temporarily replacing at third in Matt Shaw.

Shaw is just one of many young Chicago players hoping to take the next step into stardom, and guidance from Bregman could be what pushes him over the top. The Cubs will be relying on a ton of young talent here moving forward, and while some may have called the deal for Bregman an overpay, this is where the true value of the contract will be found.

As for Crow-Armstrong, it certainly sounds like he is ready to be led by the team's new star, and Bregman's new teammates clearly could not be happier to see him join the team.