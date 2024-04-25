Inside The Cubs

Chicago Cubs Top Prospect Did Something He Didn't Do During First Call Up

The Chicago Cubs earned a massive sweep on Thursday and it came because one of their top prospects did something he didn't do during his first tenure in the bigs.

Brad Wakai

Apr 25, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs centerfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (52)
Apr 25, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs centerfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (52) / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

On Thursday, the Chicago Cubs had an opportunity to end their homestand on a high note as they went for a sweep against the Houston Astros.

Even though the dynastic American League team looks like a shell of themselves, earning a sweep in front of home fans is always sweet no matter who the opponent is.

It looked like they might be in trouble early when Yordan Alvarez scored Jose Altuve with a sacrifice fly that put the Astros up 1-0, but Javier Assad settled in to get out of the inning relatively unscathed despite the traffic on the basepaths.

He then went three up, three down from the second to the fourth inning, giving the Cubs' offense a chance to get back into the game.

That ultimately came in the sixth when Dansby Swanson scored on an infielder's choice play from Miguel Amaya's grounder to the right side that leveled things at one.

Then, Chicago's top prospect did something he didn't do the first time he was called up to the bigs.

With Amaya on second base following a wild pitch, Pete Crow-Armstrong hit his first Major League home run to right center field that traveled 396 feet.

Not only was it his first homer, but it was also the first hit of his career after he had gone 0-14 during his 13 games last season.

The Cubs ultimately held onto the 3-1 lead to complete the sweep after Hector Neris closed the door on his former team and recorded his third save of the year.

Chicago is now 16-9 this season and sit just a half game out of first place in their division.

Based on all the injuries they have dealt with to date, this has been an impressive performance from new manager Craig Counsell and his team.

It's also a huge moment for this organization and Crow-Armstrong after he looked completely overwhelmed at the plate when he was called up last year.

Having him get his "firsts" in two separate categories should now allow him to settle in and play the game like he knows how while they wait for Cody Bellinger to recover from his injury.

Published
Brad Wakai

BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai