Chicago Cubs Top Prospect Did Something He Didn't Do During First Call Up
On Thursday, the Chicago Cubs had an opportunity to end their homestand on a high note as they went for a sweep against the Houston Astros.
Even though the dynastic American League team looks like a shell of themselves, earning a sweep in front of home fans is always sweet no matter who the opponent is.
It looked like they might be in trouble early when Yordan Alvarez scored Jose Altuve with a sacrifice fly that put the Astros up 1-0, but Javier Assad settled in to get out of the inning relatively unscathed despite the traffic on the basepaths.
He then went three up, three down from the second to the fourth inning, giving the Cubs' offense a chance to get back into the game.
That ultimately came in the sixth when Dansby Swanson scored on an infielder's choice play from Miguel Amaya's grounder to the right side that leveled things at one.
Then, Chicago's top prospect did something he didn't do the first time he was called up to the bigs.
With Amaya on second base following a wild pitch, Pete Crow-Armstrong hit his first Major League home run to right center field that traveled 396 feet.
Not only was it his first homer, but it was also the first hit of his career after he had gone 0-14 during his 13 games last season.
The Cubs ultimately held onto the 3-1 lead to complete the sweep after Hector Neris closed the door on his former team and recorded his third save of the year.
Chicago is now 16-9 this season and sit just a half game out of first place in their division.
Based on all the injuries they have dealt with to date, this has been an impressive performance from new manager Craig Counsell and his team.
It's also a huge moment for this organization and Crow-Armstrong after he looked completely overwhelmed at the plate when he was called up last year.
Having him get his "firsts" in two separate categories should now allow him to settle in and play the game like he knows how while they wait for Cody Bellinger to recover from his injury.