Chicago Cubs Move Superstar to Injured List, Call Up Top Prospect
The Chicago Cubs have dealt with a rash of injuries to their lineup and pitching staff to start the season. Many of their expected top contributors are either out, or have missed time.
With Jameson Taillon out of the rotation during Spring Training, Justin Steele promptly joined him right after. Patrick Wisdom was also placed on the injured list during camp, and after he came back, Seiya Suzuki was the next one to miss time.
Veterans Drew Smyly and Kyle Hendricks were then added to the injured list as the Cubs had to shakeup their roster once again.
Now, according to Robert Murray of FanSided, their superstar outfielder Cody Bellinger is being placed on the IL with two cracked ribs in his right side after colliding with the wall during Tuesday's game.
It was originally thought that there was no damage after the initial X-ray tests, but additional scans revealed the injury.
This is a tough blow for Chicago as the reigning Comeback Player of the Year has been slashing .226/.320/.440 with five homers, 17 RBI, and an OPS+ of 111.
Replacing him on the roster will be the Cubs' No. 1 overall prospect, Pete Crow-Armstrong, according to manager Craig Counsell as shared on "The Parkins & Spiegel Show."
The 22-year-old was called up last season in mid-September but was overwhelmed when facing Major League pitching. In 13 games, he went 0-14 with seven strikeouts and was largely reduced to being a defensive substitute.
However, there is hope that Crow-Armstrong will find himself during his second stint in the bigs as he's been a solid hitter throughout his minor league career, posting a slash line of .293/.366/.505, 38 home runs, 110 extra-base hits, and 154 RBI.
He'll now get the opportunity to showcase what he can do once again at this level as there is no timetable for when Bellinger might return.