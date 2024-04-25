Chicago Cubs Keep Fighting Despite Mounting Injuries
The Chicago Cubs received another devastating blow on Wednesday, learning star outfielder Cody Bellinger has a fractured rib and putting him on the injured list.
It's just the latest injury to befall the Cubs, who already have several key players on the IL. Bellinger joins Seiya Suzuki, Justin Steele, Drew Smyly and Kyle Hendricks on the shelf, even though the season isn't even a month old.
And yet, Chicago keeps on chugging. The Cubs called up top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong to take Bellinger's place and won without him on Wednesday, edging the Houston Astros 4-3 at Wrigley Field for their eighth win in their last 11 games.
Granted, the Astros are in free-fall right now, but it was still an encouraging win for Chicago. The Cubs made a statement by scoring four quick runs in the bottom of the first (three on a Dansby Swanson homer), proving their lineup could survive without Bellinger.
Chicago didn't score after that but still hung on for the win, staving off multiple Houston rallies. Jameson Taillon lasted into the sixth and the bullpen took it from there, grinding out another victory. Once again, the Cubs showcased their resilience, improving to 15-9 and staying half a game behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central.
What would Chicago's record be if its roster was fully healthy? Fans can only wonder.
In the meantime, the spotlight falls on Crow-Armstrong, who made his MLB debut as a defensive replacement on Wednesday. There will be some pressure on him to produce right off the bat, so time will tell if he's up to the challenge.
In the meantime, expect his teammates to keep battling and playing hard.