Chicago Cubs Should Turn to High-Profile Signing as Closer
The Chicago Cubs dealt with major bullpen issues last season, especially down the stretch, which was a main reason why they finished one game shy of a playoff spot.
There was a clear focus from the front office this winter to upgrade that unit with quality arms and more depth in case of injury.
Unfortunately, the struggles are still present as they have a 4.03 ERA which puts them 18th in the league entering Wednesday. However, they've also blown six save opportunities which is tied for the second-most through the early part of the year.
Many of those fall on the shoulders of their closer Adbert Alzolay, who leads Major League Baseball with four blown saves.
Manager Craig Counsell has now removed the right-hander from that role, meaning they'll turn to another pitcher in their bullpen or will go with the closer by committee route.
The Cubs need to find someone reliable to become the shutdown man.
Taking the committee approach might help in the short term, but there needs to be a specific pitcher the coaching staff and team can rely on to close out games when that time presents itself.
Chicago should move their offseason signing Hector Neris into that role.
He was originally brought in to be their "Swiss Army Knife" that could be used in high-leverage situations during any point in the game that might call for the right-hander.
But, there is no situation more needed for the Cubs than someone who can shut things down in the ninth inning.
While Neris hasn't exactly started his year out great, allowing three earned runs in seven innings over his eight appearances, the veteran does have closing experience, having recorded 84 saves during his time with the Philadelphia Phillies.
In his career, his converted save percentage is only 73.8%, but he gives Chicago a much better option than what they have been dealing with through the early part of this season.