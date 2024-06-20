Chicago Cubs Urged to Pursue Trade for Intriguing NL Reliever
The Chicago Cubs have quite a few needs to address in the coming weeks. Whether they address them internally or via free agency signings and trades, Jed Hoyer has a lot of work to do.
With the MLB trade deadline just over a month away, there are quite a few candidates that have been mentioned as potential targets for the Cubs. The list is a very long one.
One name to keep a close eye on could be Washington Nationals reliever Kyle Finnegan.
FanSided has suggested that Finnegan could be a potential fit for Chicago to help solve their issue with closing games.
Hector Neris has not gotten the job done this season, nor has any other reliever who has been thrown into the role.
In the above article, a hypothetical trade was suggested that would land Finnegan with the Cubs. The deal would include first baseman Matt Mervis, infielder Cristian Hernandez, and right-hander Brandon Birdsell heading to the Nationals in exchange for Finnegan.
Chicago would be giving up the No. 17 and No. 20 ranked prospects in its farm system in this deal. Mervis has also been a hyped player within the organization, but has failed to deliver in the majors when given opportunities.
What would the Cubs be getting in return for that kind of trade package?
Finnegan has pitched in 30 games this season for Washington. He has recorded an impressive 1.78 ERA to go along with 20 saves and just two blown saves.
A closer who can finish out baseball games and not blow leads is exactly what Chicago needs. Finnegan has accomplished both of things at a high level so far this year.
Another wrinkle to this idea for the Cubs is that Finnegan has another year of team control. He wouldn't just be a half-year pickup. Chicago would have a closer for next season as well, assuming he continues his current production after a potential trade.
While the Cubs would be giving up quite a bit of talent for Finnegan, the ability to land a legitimate closer makes it worth the price. There are other options on the trade market that could make sense as well, but Finnegan is a name that should be watched closely.
Expect to continue hearing speculation and rumors about what Chicago might do in the next few weeks. There are plenty of areas that need work on the roster, but acquiring a closer should be at the top of the list.