Cubs Reportedly Keeping Nationals All-Star 'On Their Radar' at Trade Deadline
The Chicago Cubs are expected to be extremely aggressive when it comes to fixing their weaknesses at the trade deadline which is now just over a week away.
As the deadline has snuck up, the two clear needs the Cubs are expected to try to add are starting pitching and third base.
A bullpen that was seen early on as a huge issue has all of the sudden been one of the better units in baseball over the last few months, and this has become much less of a priority.
That has not stopped Chicago from poking around at potential ways to shore things up in the group of relievers, and apparently there's one name they have circled.
According to an article from both Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic (subscription required), the Cubs are checking in on Washington Nationals All-Star closer Kyle Finnegan.
"Kyle Finnegan does not produce the strikeout rates that light up the projection models, but the Cubs have the Washington Nationals closer on their radar as they explore ways to bulk up their bullpen," Mooney and Sharma wrote.
The insiders went on to clarify that Chicago is extremely confident in Daniel Palencia since his emergence and not exactly looking for a closer. However, Finnegan gives Craig Counsell another tool in the toolbox in order to help “prioritize matchups, rest, and recovery” for their bullpen.
Finnegan has not been quite as strong this year in the follow-up to the first All-Star appearance of his career last year on a one-year deal, but the Cubs do not need him to be a dominant shutdown closer.
It looks like they already have one of those in Palencia.
Transitioning to a setup role though and simply giving Counsell another chess piece could prove to be immensely valuable if the price in any potential trade is right.
Washington has every reason in the world to want to deal Finnegan and the remainder of his $6 million salary this season, so there's not much reason for them to play hardball here.
The 33-year-old currently has a 4.62 ERA and 1.324 WHIP, even further lowering his trade value from last year's version of Finnegan who posted a 3.68 ERA and 38 saves.
Finnegan will have other suitors, but if Chicago feels he can help put this bullpen over the top, putting together a package built on some lower level prospects is absolutely worth a shot here.
