Insiders Shut Down Notion Of Cubs Trading Star After Bregman Deal

The Chicago Cubs made perhaps their biggest free agent signing in franchise history on Saturday night when they acquired Alex Bregman on a five-year deal worth $175 million.

At long last, after years of waiting, Chicago has gone out and made a major splash on the open market by bringing in arguably the top available player and outbidding other suitors in order to do it.

While, of course, fans were thrilled upon hearing the news, it also immediately led to some serious questions having to be asked as to how the infield will look next season.

It has long been suspected that Matt Shaw could be a trade candidate this offseason even before the Bregman deal, and signing a new third baseman raised that possibility. And given everything Jed Hoyer and the team has said about Shaw ,and the fact that he is controllable, this never felt likely.

The candidate who makes more sense, unfortunately, is star second baseman Nico Hoerner, who is in the final year of his contract following a stellar tenure with the team. However, multiple team insiders have already dismissed the possibility of this being something fans need to worry about.

During an appearance on ESPN 1000 in Chicago, team insider Jesse Rogers revealed his belief that the Cubs will both keep Hoerner and go over the luxury tax threshold -- which they are right near after the Bregman deal -- in 2026.

Furthermore, while Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic (subscription required) noted the team was at least open to the idea of them fielding calls, he clarified that Chicago would have to be "blown away" in order to actually do it, which is not likely given he is signed for just one year.

"There are no indications that the Cubs are looking to move Hoerner, but other teams have come calling, and this organization won’t hang up when others ring," Sharma began before adding context on what it would take.

"The Cubs will listen, and if they’re blown away, they may decide it’s the right thing to do. But a win-now team should want nothing more than to keep Hoerner."

Cubs will likely make right decision and keep everyone for now

While the season going down the drain or something unexpected to that effect could change things, the wisest course of action also feels like the most likely outcome as of right now.

Bregman will, of course, begin his Chicago career at his natural third base position, and the Cubs will likely leave one of the best defenders in baseball, Hoerner, at second. This would move Shaw to a bench/utility role, making the team overall much stronger and deeper than it was last year.

When Shaw was demoted early on and had injuries down the stretch, Chicago was greatly limited by its weak bench. Having Shaw as the first line of reinforcement would ultimately give this team a higher ceiling and less of a doomsday scenario if someone in the infield gets hurt.

Things could still change, but for now it certainly seems like the Cubs are going to stay the course and try to win in 2026.

