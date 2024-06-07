Cubs' Skipper Gets Real on Morel's Struggles as He's 'Taken Steps Back'
The Chicago Cubs have given third baseman Christopher Morel every chance to earn the position at third base full-time. While Morel can swing it at a high level when he's at the top of his game, the defensive struggles are still prevalent.
He's also had issues at the plate this season at times, but has 12 home runs on the year.
His .205/.316/.400 slash line could improve, but if the young slugger can give the Cubs a 25-plus home run season, that's a way to outweigh the negatives on the defensive side of the baseball.
Morel had another big error this week against the Chicago White Sox, causing four runs to end up scoring. Chicago won the game against the White Sox, but it would've been much easier had the Dominican Republic native made the play.
Manager Craig Counsell admitted that the team is considering other options at third base. However, while replacing Morel at this position for defensive reasons makes sense, there's not a clear answer on who could fill that role.
Matt Shaw, who they drafted last year out of the University of Maryland, could be the future third baseman, but it's likely too soon to call him up.
Patrick Wisdom has experience at third base, and according to Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, the team has even thought about moving Michael Busch to third.
"We've discussed a lot," Counsell said, "but at this point, we're probably not going to go that direction."
Still, with what would have to happen for someone else to play third base, Morel is the likely candidate to continue playing there.
Counsell had some concerning words about his struggles, however.
"With Christopher, in areas, there's been some progress. And then we've taken steps back on some days, for sure. As we get a bigger sample here, we've got to evaluate that, absolutely."
The one solution that seems probable would be upgrading the position via a trade.
Perhaps someone like Alex Bregman becomes available.
With an opportunity to get better before the trade deadline, the front office has multiple areas that they need to improve. And if they're serious about putting the best team on the field every single night, they'll make moves to prove that.
Until then, Morel and his defensive issues could continue to be a problem.