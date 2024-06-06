Chicago Cubs Insider Links Team to Four Star Sluggers as Trade Targets
Early on in the 2024 MLB season, it appeared that the Chicago Cubs could end up being a serious contender in the National League.
Unfortunately, the hot start has cooled off and the team has struggled mightily in recent weeks.
Now, the team is just 31-31 after a two-game sweep over the Chicago White Sox. Even though they picked up two wins against their city rivals, the games were ugly.
Despite the recent struggles, the Cubs have remained confident they can turn things around.
Jed Hoyer has made it clear he has a lot of belief in the team. This has led many to wonder what Chicago will end up doing ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
With the date drawing closer, no one knows which direction the Cubs will head.
Will they get aggressive and try to bring in a big piece or two? That seems to be the popular route that fans would like to see the team head in.
Chicago has been connected to quite a few big names and some other solid players. There have also been rumors that they'll end up standing pat. Some even think they could sell some talent.
One Cubs' insider, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, has suggested four superstar sluggers that Chicago could look into trading for before the deadline.
"The Cubs have almost two full months to circle back to the New York Mets about Pete Alonso, and see what the Toronto Blue Jays do with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, and monitor whether the Houston Astros make Alex Bregman available before he becomes a free agent."
All four of those players would be massive additions to Chicago's lineup.
They have a need for more power and all four of them could provide that.
Pete Alonso has been one of the most connected names to the Cubs in rumors. He has hit .238 this season to go along with 14 home runs and 31 RBI.
While the Toronto Blue Jays have stated that they're not going to trade Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or Bo Bichette, that could change. Guerrero is batting .291 and has hit six home runs and driven in 27 RBI. Bichette is currently hitting .238 in addition to four home runs and 25 RBI.
Finally, Alex Bregman is a name that has been drawing a lot of interest among analysts and fans. If he becomes available, Chicago should absolutely pursue him. He is hitting .230 and has hit nine home runs to go along with 29 RBI.
Hoyer has plenty of options to choose from if he wants to pursue a sizable trade for a big bat.
There is no guarantee that these players will be made available by their respective teams, but, if they are, the moves would make sense and help take the Cubs closer to contention.
Expect to continue hearing rumors and reports come out about Chicago as the trade deadline inches closer. The Cubs have plenty of pieces to pull off a big trade and one of these players could end up being a target.