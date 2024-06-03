Cubs' Craig Counsell Advocating for Certain Players in Trades
The Chicago Cubs just can't seem to figure anything out in recent weeks, playing worse than ever. While they're 29-31 and still in play to win the division if they turn things around, this has been as disappointing of a stretch as imaginable.
If the Cubs are going to have the season that the team, front office, and fans expected, changes will have to be made.
Entering the year, there were questions about the potential offensive output, which has struggled in a big way.
On the mound, Chicago's rotation has done what they've needed to do, but their bullpen will need to improve, however.
Jed Hoyer and the rest of the front office will be tasked with improving the entire roster around the trade deadline. Looking back at the offseason, which did have impressive additions, the Cubs could've done more.
Who becomes available will be the story to keep an eye on.
The Miami Marlins could help in a big way as they have serviceable starters and relievers. Maybe a team like the Arizona Diamondbacks could move a bat or two that could help this lineup.
No matter what happens and who becomes available, this team has to add more talent.
According to Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, skipper Craig Counsell is giving his thoughts on certain players who could be options for Chicago.
"You can certainly advocate for certain players. When things are brought to the table, you offer opinions," he said.
Counsell's the only manager in baseball with a five-year, $40 million contract. While the front office has their job to do, there is pressure on him to produce results and win. His opinions on players are respected around the organization, clear by his comments.
Mooney added that something to keep an eye on is if ownership will be willing to exceed the $237 million luxury tax threshold.
"It will be interesting to see how much future value the front office is willing to give up to try to win now, whether ownership will exceed the $237 million luxury tax threshold, and if the manager ultimately gets what he wants," he writes.
If that's why they don't go out and add top-end talent, that's an issue within itself.
Spending is a must in most scenarios to compete at the Major League Level.
The July trade deadline has many storylines, perhaps the biggest is what the Cubs ultimately decide to do as they chase a playoff spot.