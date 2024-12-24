Elite Closer Predicted To Sign for $7 Million Would Be Perfect for Chicago Cubs
The Chicago Cubs have prioritized pitching this winter, both in the starting rotation and bullpen.
While the Cubs offense should still add another bat or two, the front office seems more interested in improving the pitching.
That isn't the worst idea.
If Chicago's offense performs at the level it did last year, it's tough to picture them finding success, but if the lineup is at least average and the pitching is one of the best in the league, things could go well for the Cubs.
Jed Hoyer understands that last season's issues on the mound can't happen again.
Whether it was because of injuries or players not throwing how they were expected to, Chicago needs more high-level bullpen arms.
“When Adbert (Alzolay) struggled early, when (Hector) Neris struggled early, when Julian (Merryweather) got hurt, we didn't have the depth at that point that we needed,” Hoyer said, according to Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic. “That's something that we'll certainly look to improve going forward. That hurt us early. At a critical moment when those guys struggled and were hurt early, we didn't have enough depth in that moment, and that hurt us. That's something we have to address."
He's done that already, but adding another lockdown bullpen arm would be perfect.
There are options on the market they can go after that are both expensive and cheap.
Whether they want a buy-low option or an All-Star caliber arm, the Cubs have a wide range to pick from.
Among them includes Paul Sewald, a right-handed closer once regarded as one of the better arms in baseball wo had a down performance in 2024.
His price will be lower because of that, which makes him an intriguing candidate for Chicago.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report predicted he'd sign a one-year, $7 million deal.
"Heading into the 2024 season, Paul Sewald was poised to be one of the top relievers on the market this winter, but an inconsistent campaign in which he was demoted from the closer's role has left him needing to rebuild his stock. In the three seasons prior to this year, he was one of the best late-inning arms in baseball, posting a 2.95 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 12.2 K/9 with 65 saves in 192 appearances with the Mariners and Diamondbacks."
If the Cubs get the previous version of Sewald, who struck out 104 hitters in 64 2/3 innings in 2021 and posted a sub-3.15 ERA in three straight campaigns from 2021 to 2023, they'd be getting a steal.