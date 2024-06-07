Chicago Cubs Could Fix Their Bullpen Issues With This Right-Handed Closer
Not much has gone right for the Chicago Cubs in recent weeks. Luckily for them, they had an opportunity to play the Chicago White Sox twice, allowing them to win two games.
Still, beating the White Sox 7-6 twice doesn't indicate that anything has changed. The Cubs are going to have to prove to the fan base in this upcoming series against the Cincinnati Reds that they're back on track.
Playing a division rival in a four-game set could come back to be the reason they do or don't make the postseason. The Reds took a series over Chicago last week, winning two of three.
Looking at the season as a whole, every area could improve. The starting rotation has dealt with injuries, the offense has gone quiet for much of the year, and the bullpen has been one of the worst in baseball.
The rotation was solid for much of the first few months of the season but has had random struggles throughout the season. Offensively, there's talent in the lineup, but not enough to justify not going out and making a move for a hitter.
And when it comes to the bullpen, the front office has to make changes. If they don't, there's a good chance this season will take another turn for the worst.
Relievers are always available at the trade deadline, making it easy for the Cubs to land someone who could help them out.
Listing the top 30 players who could be traded, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report listed Paul Sewald.
"Sewald missed the first six weeks of the season with an oblique strain, but he has been darn near unhittable since making his debut in early May.
"His strikeout rate is nowhere near what it used to be, but he has seemingly mastered the art of inducing weak contact. Arizona gave up three players to get him from Seattle last summer. The Diamondbacks might be able to get a solid prospect for him."
While it's a small sample size due to being injured, Sewald has a 0.96 ERA and 0.43 WHIP in 9 1/3 innings of work.
This isn't the first year he's found success, either, so it's likely that he'll continue to throw well.
With a loaded farm system, Chicago should be able to land him if they pursue the right-hander.