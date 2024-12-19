Jed Hoyer Outlines Goal for Remainder of Chicago Cubs Offseason
Recent reports indicated the Chicago Cubs trade talks for Jesus Luzardo are "dead," indicating the team will have to look for a different starting pitcher this winter.
That has been the focus for the Cubs in the early stages of the offseason, and it's only a matter of time before the front office strikes again after already bringing in multiple arms.
With how poorly Chicago performed on the offensive side of the baseball last year, there are still many questions in its lineup.
There's no debating that pitching helps win championships, and there's even a scenario where the Cubs could be an average offensive team with elite pitching and win a World Series, but if their offense doesn't play better than it did a campaign ago, no pitching staff will save them.
Despite that, Jed Hoyer again made it known that he wants arms, adding why he believes Chicago needs them.
"We'll continue to look for pitching," Hoyer said this week, according to Patrick Mooney of The Athletic. "It takes a lot of arms — a lot of really good arms — to get through the season."
Hoyer wasn't the only one in the organization to say they need more pitching, with Cubs manager Craig Counsell adding similar thoughts.
"It's just a place where you can’t get caught without depth, quality," Counsell said. "You have to have it."
When Chicago's staff was at its best in 2024, it was when the team was playing at home.
Wrigley is a dream ballpark for pitchers, but pitching on the road was an issue for the Cubs last season.
To be a complete team, the staff needs to get outs at a high level wherever they play, and they didn't do that when it mattered most.
Mooney believes the front office understands regression could be coming for the staff, citing those issues they faced on the road.
"Beyond injuries, the Cubs also seem keenly aware that there could be regression coming for their pitchers. The Cubs were second in baseball with a home ERA of 3.08 last season. On the road, that number ballooned to 4.53, or 23rd. They can't assume that Wrigley Field will once again play as such an extremely pitcher-friendly park."
If Wrigley doesn't impact them in the same positive way in 2025, there could be a major issue.
The deal for Luzardo would've helped in some sense, but this now gives the front office a reason to go after a right-hander.
Having four lefties in the rotation was asking for disaster, so not trading for Luzardo could be a blessing in disguise.