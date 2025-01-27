How Chicago Cubs’ Latest Trade Could Transform Bullpen Next Season
The Chicago Cubs continued their efforts to go all-in for next season on Sunday as they traded for two-time All-Star reliever Ryan Pressly from the Houston Astros.
Pressly was a key player in the Astros' World Series run a couple of years ago and will return to being a closer after losing the job to Josh Hader last season.
The Cubs had been looking to beef up their bullpen all offseason and now do so with one of the best relievers available via trade.
Houston was not looking to trade him because they were unhappy with his performance. It was his $14 million salary that was keeping them above the luxury tax threshold.
The 36-year-old posted a 3.49 ERA last season, but even that doesn't show just how good he was down the stretch. His numbers were inflated by his struggles in the first month or so in his return to a setup role. Over his last 32 appearances on the season, his ERA was just 1.99.
During the four-year run that he was the Astros' closer, he posted a 2.99 ERA and had 102 saves. He had at least 30 saves in the last two years of that stretch.
Maybe most importantly for Chicago, he is a dominant postseason pitcher. He has 14 career playoff saves and just one blown save, which came last year.
Before that blown save he had not allowed an earned run in 20 outings. His postseason ERA is still just 2.78.
That type of experience and proven performance could be crucial come playoff time, if the Cubs get their wish and finally make a run.
It is likely the main reason that the team had opted to go with a veteran in the role rather than the young, but promising Porter Hodge.
Hodge took over closing duties towards the end of the year and looked solid there. He posted a 1.88 ERA on the year with nine saves and had three blown saves. Now, Hodge can take his limited closer experience and move into a set-up role. From there, the Cubs can re-arrange their bullpen arms in ways that make more sense.
The 23-year-old is clearly talented and could be the guy for the job after Pressly hits free agency next offseason. Another year of growth against MLB hitters could be crucial for his development before taking on the stress of being a closer for a playoff team.
In the Pressly trade, the Cubs sent over pitching prospect Juan Bello. He was an international signing back in 2022 and has a 3.66 ERA over his first three seasons in the minors.