Chicago Cubs Reportedly 'On Verge' of Acquiring All-Star Closer in Huge Trade
The Chicago Cubs may be on the cusp of landing a brand new closer via a blockbuster trade.
According to a report from USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Cubs are 'on the verge' of making another huge deal with the Houston Astros in order to acquire All-Star closer Ryan Pressly. Further reporting from Chandler Rome of The Athletic however clarified that Pressly has a full no trade clause and to this point has not approved any deal as teams have checked in.
Pressly is a two-time All-Star and has been one of the best in the game for a very long time, but in 2024 he was moved from the closer role after the Astros handed Josh Hader a huge contract last winter, moving Pressly into a setup role.
He responded with another solid season, posting a 3.49 ERA over 59 appearances. Another factor to consider for Chicago if they're going to give up a large package to acquire Pressly is that he will be a free agent next offseason after collecting $14 million this year .
After missing out on the top reliever on the market to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Tanner Scott despite making a huge offer, the Cubs are seemingly still very much involved in the reliever market.
Acquiring Pressly via trade with Houston would be the second huge swap between the two franchises this offseason after the Kyle Tucker deal.
It would also signal to fans that just because the team missed out on their main target in Scott, they are still very serious about making major upgrades and fielding a better product this season than they have in years past.
Pressly has made 623 appearances in his 12-year career, posting a 3.27 ERA with 112 saves in 650 MLB innings. At 36 years old and coming off a relatively unremarkable season, it's entirely possible his best baseball is already behind him, but taking the chance if the trade package is right would be worth the risk for Chicago.
Even in a worst case scenario, the Cubs would likely get at least one relatively solid year out of the veteran, and in a best case scenario they would have one of the best closers in all of baseball.
Pressly would have to agree to a deal to come to Chicago, but if he can be convinced, it sounds like the move could be coming very soon.