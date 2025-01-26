Chicago Cubs Acquire All-Star Closer in Second Blockbuster Trade With Astros
The Chicago Cubs officially have a new closer as Houston Astros star Ryan Pressly waive his no-trade clause and the two sides have completed a deal, per ESPN insider Jeff Passan.
Pressly is a two-time All-Star that has had a fantastic career. His stipulations for a trade got very specific, but the Cubs ended up being successful in getting him to approve a deal.
He had already reportedly straight up denied the Toronto Blue Jays and said he didn't want to go to either of the coasts. It makes sense that a 36-year-old whose family is entirely made up of Texas natives would not be rushing to leave the Astros, but the appeal of returning to a closer role was enough.
Houston had moved him out of the spot when they signed Josh Hader last offseason and Pressly inititally struggled to become a setup guy once again.
The hurler had proven that he still had some gas left in the tank, though, ending the year with a 1.99 ERA over his final 32 appearances.
During is four-year run as the Astros' closer, he put up a 2.99 ERA with a 1.022 WHIP and 11.3 K/9.
In the deal, the Houston will help cover part of his $14 million salary. Pressly will become a free agent once again after the season is over.
It is not yet known exactly what Chicago will be giving up to get the deal done, but Chandler Rome of The Athletic has reported that it is at least one prospect.