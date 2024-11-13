Insider Connects Chicago Cubs to Former Los Angeles Dodgers Ace This Offseason
The Chicago Cubs have plenty of moves they need to make this offseason if they are going to become contenders for the playoffs after coming up short every year since the 2020 season.
Catcher was listed as one of their prime targets this winter, whether it was in free agency or via trade, but one of their ideal marks is no longer available after veteran Travis d'Arnaud signed a deal with the Los Angeles Angels.
They're still likely in the market to upgrade that position, but starting pitching has picked up a lot of steam when it comes to what might actually be the Cubs' top priority.
Corbin Burnes is not someone they will go after, but Max Fried is someone they could pivot to for a cheaper contract that also gives them a top-of-the-rotation arm.
However, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network thinks Chicago will pursue a different World Series champion in the offseason who could step in and be one of their best starters when he's right.
"Walker Buehler is an interesting name, too ... When he's healthy, he has front-of-the-rotation type stuff, he clearly has playoff mettle and he was college teammates with Dansby Swanson. OK, that last one might not matter, but it was worth pointing out!" he writes.
While the insider is downplaying the connection the two college teammates might have from their playing days at Vanderbilt, it could actually play a factor considering free agency is about relationships and Dansby Swanson has spoken very highly about his time with the Cubs.
Walker Buehler started 16 games during the regular season this year after coming back from Tommy John and flexor tendon surgery, and while he didn't impress with a 1-6 record and 5.38 ERA, he flashed his potent stuff during the playoffs with a 3.60 ERA across his four outings and three starts.
That could be a good sign for any team looking to bring him in, and with Chicago searching for affordable contracts that presents high upside, the two-time All-Star and World Series champion could provide just that.