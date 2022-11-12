Report: Cubs "Love" Carlos Correa

It remains little secret that the Chicago Cubs plan on pushing open their window of contention in the 2023 MLB season, and they plan on doing so by spending in free agency.

As the GM meetings in Las Vegas, NV come to a close, plenty of buzz has come out that the Cubs are interested in players like Trey Mancini, starter Martín Pérez, and nearly every available top shortstop.

But, according to a report from NBC Sports Chicago's Gordon Wittenmyer, Chicago "loves" shortstop Carlos Correa.

Wittenmyer suggests that the Cubs history of interest in Correa dates back to 2012 when they worked him out prior to the draft, only for him to go to the Houston Astros. He also states that Chicago is not worried about Correa's injury history.

One thing that may help their pursuit of Correa is his desperate search for a long term home. After the first year of his three-year, $105.3 million contract with the Minnesota Twins, the shortstop decided to opt out.

He did so in order to search for a deal that gave him more years and more security. With the Cubs looking for a deal in the five year range for just about any free agent, Correa could be the perfect candidate.

Correa looks like a snug fit for the Cubs, as he brings a veteran presence, Platinum Glove defense, and a big bat to the ball club.

What's not to "love?"

