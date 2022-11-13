Cubs Season in Review: Mark Leiter Jr.

The best long reliever in baseball title belong to the man who hadn't pitched in the Major Leagues since 2018, but the talent was always there.

In 2017 as a rookie with the Philadelphia Phillies, Leiter Jr. had a two-game span in which he pitched 9.1 innings in relief. He allowed one run, walked none and struck out 16.

Leiter Jr. doesn't have electric stuff or a blazing fastball, but the ceiling is there.

Since he was waived by the Phillies in mid-2018, Leiter Jr. bounced around three organizations before finally latching on with a minor league contract with the Chicago Cubs.

After an April call-up was subsequently demoted and recalled four times before sticking in the Major Leagues for good. But those first several demotions were understandable.

After all, Leiter allowed nine earned runs in his first 7.1 innings alone. Over his next 60.1 innings, from Apr. 27 through the end of the season, Leiter Jr. was the most dominant player in the Cubs bullpen who spent the whole year in the organization.

His ERA was 3.13, and in that span he struck out 66 and walked only 19.

By Jul. 10 Leiter had shifted roles to a more consistent middle reliever, but now more than ever did he excel. Leiter Jr. pitched in 20 games across August and September, holding batters to just seven runs and 29 strikeouts.

It seemed like the more work Leiter Jr. got, the better he became.

If Chicago does intend to keep Leiter Jr. in the bullpen for 2023, they should learn from his strengths in 2022.

As a reliever Leiter Jr. had a 2.87 ERA in 53.1 innings, as a starter his ERA was 8.16.

Final Grade: A-

Leiter should get another shot as a reliever out of the Cubs' arm barn in 2023. But looking to contend in 2023 more so than 2022, it questionable if he'll get as long of a leash next year.

