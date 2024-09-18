What Happened to the Diamondbacks' Offense?
The Arizona Diamondbacks have become known for their high-octane offense, leading all of MLB in runs scored - having done so for an extended period.
They've scored 826 runs in 2024, the most by a wide margin, as the MVP-studded Los Angeles Dodgers have overtaken the Yankees for second place with 760 runs scored.
They also still lead the majors in runs scored per game with 5.47, also still ahead of the Dodgers by nearly half a run (5.03).
But they certainly haven't looked like the best offense in baseball for the last two games, even going back to game one of their home series against the Brewers, in which they scored one run. In the hitter's paradise that is Coors Field, they've mustered fourteen hits and seven walks, while only striking out 12 times over two games.
On paper, 21 baserunners in 18 innings doesn't seem like all that poor a number. But they're a mere 2-15 with runners in scoring position - one of which was an infield single by Eugenio Suarez that failed to advance a runner. They've put up just four total runs over two games at a park that is simply begging for runs to be produced.
In game one, it looked like Arizona's bats were alive early, with a two-run shot in the first inning courtesy of Ketel Marte, following a leadoff triple by Corbin Carroll. Those runs would be the last ones scored by the D-backs in that contest.
Part of it can be attributed to some poor batted ball luck. The D-backs have hit 11 balls over 100 mph in the series so far. Five of them went for outs.
They haven't struggled to get the leadoff man aboard, but they've also hit into five double plays over two games. It's not as if they aren't making Rockies pitchers work early in the game; Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela was forced to throw 67 pitches to get through three innings.
But, after the first inning, the run scoring disappeared. In game two, facing Ryan Feltner, he worked a very efficient 6 2/3 innings on just 93 pitches.
So what's happening with the D-backs' offense? To this writer's eye test, it's a twofold problem. From an observational standpoint, Arizona is laying off hittable pitches early, then attempting to tee off on less-ideal locations.
This has led to plenty of hard contact, but often into the ground, or simply not far enough to take enough advantage of the altitude. It's not as if they're chasing too far outside the zone, either. Both Senzatela and Feltner were able to stay locked into their command, for the most part.
Senzatela threw 62% of his pitches for strikes in his outing. Feltner threw nearly 68% of his for strikes. In total, Rockies starters saw 105 strikes on their 160 total pitches. And that trend continued in the Rockies' bullpen throughout both contests.
Considering both starters combined for only 12 total whiffs over 9 2/3 innings, the fact is that they were simply pounding the zone, with both their fastballs and breaking balls. The D-backs saw a myriad of pitches go for strikes without taking a swing, as they took 35 called strikes against Rockies starters.
It's easier to say "swing the bat," or "lay off that one," than it is to execute at the highest level - that much is understandable. Even some of the hardest contact in this series has managed to go for outs so far.
But as a whole, the D-backs' approach looks a bit unlike their usual identity. Rather than swinging early, hard and often, they're letting strikes go by, but are swinging freely at less ideal pitches with runners on, leading to double plays and unproductive outs on weak contact.
It's also easy to make conceptual generalizations, but the D-backs have been a disciplined team all season when it matters. With runners on, forcing Rockies pitchers to labor and execute long at-bats and innings will be key to jumpstarting the offense, but that also means the D-backs have to swing at pitches that afford them an opportunity early on.
Forcing a Rockies staff that struggles with inconsistency and general strike-throwing to work hard without giving up easy outs, while also sending a message early that Colorado cannot simply get away with stealing strikes early in counts is the key both to Wednesday's game, and to getting back to Arizona's high-scoring ways.