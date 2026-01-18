Mike Hazen's Comments on D-backs Bullpen Plans Might Make Fans Uneasy

The Arizona Diamondbacks still have a bullpen problem. After losing all three of their top leverage arms to injury in the 2025 season, the D-backs found themselves in need of multiple back-end relievers this offseason.

They have made some additions in that realm, but nothing that immediately catapults a bottom-10 unit into a more competitive state.

Arizona recently signed right-handers Jonathan Loáisiga and Taylor Clarke — the former to a minor league deal, and the latter to a one-year major league contract. Perhaps one or both could be seen as the "bridge closer" GM Mike Hazen spoke about obtaining this offseason, but Loáisiga has a lengthy injury history, and Clarke's 3.25 ERA in 2025 was an anomaly to his otherwise-lackluster career numbers.

The D-backs are still looking to add pitching, of course, but according to a recent report from MLB.com's Steve Gilbert, a big splash of a bullpen arm probably isn't coming.

Arizona Diamondbacks' GM Mike Hazen on Bullpen

Hazen remained somewhat noncommittal with regard to pursuing a proven closer or legitimate high-leverage reliever, per Gilbert's article:

“Would I like to have somebody that has a clear pedigree of pitching in the eighth and ninth inning?” Hazen said. “That’s an easier answer. I’m not sure what we’ll have access to in that way. I think if we continue to build out talent in the bullpen, this bullpen is going to be good in time as we move through the season."

"We’re going to obviously be getting guys back as we move through the season, so I think the talent is naturally going to improve as we move through the year.”

Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk are important members of Arizona's bullpen, no doubt. But both are coming off season-ending elbow injuries, and they may not even return until late in the year.

The likelihood they come back both swiftly and effectively is very low, not to mention Martinez was still developing towards more consistent results prior to his injury.

There is, of course, plenty of room for positive regression from Arizona's bullpen in 2026. Additions like Loáisiga and Clarke could very well end up being high-value signings who perform above expectations.

Moves may still be coming — surprises are possible via trade, of course. But it does seem like the D-backs are playing a dangerous game if their back-end plan is heavily reliant on the return of their two injured arms.

Arizona held the fourth-worst bullpen ERA (4.82) in baseball in 2025. That can be partially attributed to a high volume of journeymen and unproven arms getting run due to injuries, or even some uncharacteristically poor defense.

But there was still a glaring need for more talent, and Hazen's comments imply the D-backs will continue to look for under-the-radar talent rather than proven talent.

