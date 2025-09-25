D-backs Turn to Bullpen Game Facing Brutal Dodgers Matchup
The Arizona Diamondbacks had a chance to gain ground in the playoff race Wednesday night, but could not score the ghost runner from third base with less than two outs. On Thursday, they'll have another chance to take a series win from the Los Angeles Dodgers at 12:40 p.m.
Arizona will turn to a bullpen game, pushing right-hander Zac Gallen back to Friday to begin their series with the San Diego Padres. The D-backs had shifted to a four-man rotation just over a week prior.
That means left-hander Jalen Beeks will get the official start Thursday as an opener, with righty Nabil Crismatt set to take the bulk role. Crismatt had been Arizona's fifth starter before making the change.
The Dodgers will send out Yoshinobu Yamamoto, a tough arm to combat.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Los Angeles Dodgers Pitching Matchups
LHP Jalen Beeks (3.67 ERA) / RHP Nabil Crismatt (2.61 ERA) vs RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2.58 ERA)
Beeks has had one of the more solid seasons among Arizona's group of relievers. He's pitched to a 3.67 ERA over a workhorse 60 appearances. He's been used sparingly since going on the IL with lower back inflammation, but he's been effective.
Beeks last pitched on Tuesday. He threw 6 pitches and got one out. He made one other "start" as an opener on August 23 against the Reds.
Crismatt, meanwhile, has been very effective in limited action. He's pitched to a 2.61 ERA in an unconventional manner.
Related Content: How Diamondbacks' Unsung Hero is Finding Unconventional Success
He seemed to have hit his stride as a starter, making five effective starts for the D-backs, but pitched in short relief his last time out on Sunday.
Yamamoto, meanwhile has had an excellent season. He's been as effective as ever, and has been more durable than 2024, pitching 167.2 innings.
Yamamoto throws a high-90s four-seam, paired with a splitter, cutter, curve, sinker and rare slider. He nearly threw a no-hitter on September 6, but gave up a solo homer with one out to go. The Dodgers went on to lose that game.
He gave up one run in seven innings against Arizona on August 31, but the D-backs got to him for five runs in five innings back in May. They'll need to repeat the latter if they want to take a needed victory.
Diamondbacks vs Dodgers lineup
Gabriel Moreno is back behind the plate, as James McCann has been taking on more of the catching duties. Tim Tawa is the choice of the day at first base.
Diamondbacks vs Dodgers Bullpens
Both teams had to use much of their bullpen last night. Arizona used Andrew Saalfrank, Philip Abner, Juan Morillo, Ryan Thompson and Brandyn Garcia (for two innings). They'll be pretty fatigued, but in crunch time, usage may not be following a normal pattern.
The Dodgers used two starters in short relief. Roki Sasaki and Clayton Kershaw pitched the seventh and ninth inning. They also used Alex Vesia, Edgardo Hernandez, Jack Dreyer, Blake Treinen and Justin Wrobleski.