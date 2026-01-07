D-backs' Young Righty Showed Promise in 2025

Injuries are an inevitable part of the 162-game marathon that is the MLB regular season, but the Arizona Diamondbacks were certainly bit hard by such ailments in the 2025 season.

Though the D-backs were expected to have one of the deeper, more competitive rosters in all of baseball, the team struggled to an 80-82 record, missing the playoffs in the process.

Much of their struggles can be connected to a high level of injuries, especially to a pitching staff that was already underperforming. Injuries to both the bullpen and starting rotation forced a heavy number of young players into big-time action.

One such arm was right-hander Cristian Mena, who had a shortened 2025 season himself, but showed a high level of potential in his limited action before going down with a shoulder injury.

As Arizona Diamondbacks On SI continues to break down the individual seasons of every player that contributed to the 2025 D-backs roster, the below article will be updated with the proper links to every season review as they are published.

Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 Player Review: Cristian Mena

Cristian Mena 2025 and career stats | Alex D'Agostino.

Mena is still just 23 years old, and still has prospect status. He currently ranks 11th in the D-backs' system, and fourth among Arizona pitchigng prospects.

But what he was able to do in 2025 was quite impressive. Though generally used as a starting pitcher, Mena was called up on May 6 to provide long relief innings. His first outing of the season came on May 9 — a 3.2-inning, zero-run, zero-hit, five-strikeout performance against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He followed that up with two more scoreless innings and two more strikeouts on June 1, earning his first career win against the Washington Nationals.

But in an ugly, rain-soaked affair on June 6, Mena entered against the Cincinnati Reds. The game should have been called much sooner, but Mena's inability to grip the ball led to a solo home run in one inning. Following that game, he landed on the IL with a shoulder strain that cost him the rest of his season.

Cristian Mena: 2026 Outlook

Now healthy, Mena is likely to be the next man up for the D-backs' starting rotation in 2026. He's had success in the minor leagues, and clearly is capable of handling major league batters, even if his MLB learning curve has yet to be hit.

Arizona's rotation is full, but there's always the threat of injury or severe underperformance. A strong spring and a strong start to Mena's minor league season could also see him earn a long relief role sooner than later.

