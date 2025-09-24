Is James McCann Becoming D-backs’ Starting Catcher?
It appears there has been a change in the Arizona Diamondbacks' starting catcher rotation, at least for now. James McCann is in the lineup at catcher on Wednesday, which is the sixth time in the last nine games he's been behind the plate.
McCann has been drawing praise from his manager and his pitching staff for his handling of the pitchers and especially his game-calling. Every time Torey Lovullo talks about it, he's quick to point out that it's no knock against Gabriel Moreno, but there is no substitute for experience.
"You talk to a lot of experienced Major League catchers. Jeff Mathis, for one, who I've had conversations with since he's left here, and he said there's no way you can replace time behind the plate in experience."
"It's going to take you three or four years before you figure out a lot of stuff, and I believe that," Lovullo said.
"I think [McCann] just creates a sense of ease that when he puts a call down that there's a reason. It's probably more experience-based rather than pitch plan-based."
Speaking today, Lovullo expounded upon that line of thinking.
"I think he slams his finger down on the pitch com and the pitcher's like, 'Hell yeah, let's go.' And I think there's a lot of experience. This time of the year, we need to draw from that experience," Lovullo said.
So with a possible playoff spot on the line, and just five games remaining, the playing time has suddenly shifted to two-thirds of the starts going to McCann, at least for the past nine games. Pressed on whether McCann would get the bulk of the innings going forward, Lovullo hedged.
Initially he had indicated that Moreno would "probably" start at catcher for Thursday's day game. But then he seemed to contradict himself.
"It'll probably be more matchup-dependent. [McCann] is going to get Zac Gallen and Brandon Pfaadt. You guys are aware of that. How I piece it together from there, I'm not sure. I'll have a lot of conversations with the coaching staff and [Catchers coach Jeff Banister]."
Zac Gallen is the starting pitcher on Thursday. If McCann is to catch Gallen again, that would be seven of the last 10 games. As hot as Gallen has been since the trade deadline, it seems unlikely that synergy between him and McCann will be disrupted.
Lovullo is unlikely to come right out and say that McCann is the starter. But actions speak louder than words. And the words we have been hearing on top of the lineup card evidence, is that pitchers are more comfortable with McCann right now.
