Merrill Kelly Must Set Tone for D-backs' Homestand vs Marlins
After a lengthy nine-game road trip, the Arizona Diamondbacks will finally return home to Chase Field for a three-game series against the Miami Marlins beginning Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.
The Diamondbacks have endured injury and insult, but still came away with a 5-4 record over their road trip and remain two games above .500 at 41-39. The Marlins are 34-45, but are coming off a sweep of the Giants in San Francisco.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Miami Marlins Pitching Matchup
RHP Merrill Kelly (3.39 ERA) vs RHP Eury Pérez (6.17 ERA)
The Diamondbacks will turn to sturdy right-hand veteran Merrill Kelly in hopes of starting the homestand on a positive note. Although Kelly's past two starts have not been his most dominant to date, he's still delivered quality innings.
His command was not at its peak at Coors Field his last time out, but Kelly still delivered a six-plus-inning Quality Start, allowing three runs (two earned) while striking out seven and getting the win.
Kelly also dominated the Marlins in his April 15 start earlier this season, punching out nine and allowing one run in six innings to begin what was an eventual sweep of Miami.
Meanwhile, right-hander Eury Pérez was excellent in his rookie season (2023) with Miami, but lost all of 2024 to Tommy John Surgery. He's pitched to an inflated 6.17 ERA over three starts in his 2025 return.
He's given up eight earned runs in 11.2 innings so far, but his expected ERA (3.62) and FIP (2.99) are significantly better figures, and suggest he is not pitching as poorly as his raw results.
Despite the injury, Perez's stuff is still quite lively. His four-seam sits around 98 MPH, acting as his primary pitch. He also throws a slider, curve, hard changeup and occasional sinker.
Pérez isn't giving up much in the way of hard contact and has struck out 11 in his limited innings. He has, however, walked seven.
He isn't much of a ground ball pitcher, and can have issues with command, but if his strikeout numbers return to 2023 form (10.64 per nine innings), he can be quite a dangerous arm. Arizona will have to be patient and look for their pitch to attack.
Diamondbacks vs Marlins Lineups
Diamondbacks vs Marlins Bullpen
The Diamondbacks have managed to get some quality innings out of their beleaguered bullpen over the road trip. With the off day Thursday, manager Torey Lovullo should have full command of his leverage arms for the series opener.
In contrast, the Marlins' bullpen is quite taxed. Co-closers Calvin Faucher and Ronny Henriquez both threw back-to-back games Tuesday and Wednesday, and although Miami did not use any of their leverage arms Thursday, they did have to spend four of their five middle relievers after a short start.
Considering Perez has not completed the fifth inning yet in 2025, the Marlins could be forced to exhaust their bullpen even further.