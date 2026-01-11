Diamondbacks Named Dark Horse Fit for Former Phillies All-Star

The Arizona Diamondbacks are still looking to add as much quality pitching as possible to their roster. Regardless of their recent signings of both Michael Soroka and Merrill Kelly, GM Mike Hazen has remained adamant that the team will look to add to the staff — rotation and bullpen both.

And a recent article from Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter listed off dark horse fits for some of the more prominent free agents left on the market. When Reuter arrived at former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star lefty Ranger Suárez, the Diamondbacks were the club he mentioned as a potential fit.

Suárez is likely out of the D-backs' price range given the state of their payroll, but in theory, he would be a very positive addition to a rotation that lacks high-quality production from the left-hand side.

More Content: 3 Effects of Diamondbacks Not Trading Ketel Marte

Arizona Diamondbacks Named Fit for Ranger Suárez

Aug 12, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) walks off the field during a pitching change in the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

"With Merrill Kelly brought back after he was traded to the Texas Rangers at the deadline and Michael Soroka inked to a one-year, $7.5 million deal, the D-backs have already added to an in-house group of arms that includes Ryne Nelson, Eduardo Rodríguez and Brandon Pfaadt," Reuter wrote.

"With that in mind, the bigger focus now might be shoring up the offense, with first base, left field and designated hitter all potential areas to add, while third base is also a possibility given the inexperience of top prospect Jordan Lawlar.

"However, if they don't get any traction in their pursuit of a bat, they could pivot to the starting pitching market, and Suárez would be an especially attractive target on a short-term, high-AAV deal."

Suárez's market was expected to be robust, and FanGraphs' crowdsource estimate has him receiving a five-year deal worth $125 million. If that is accurate, the D-backs are likely not going to be in the mix for him, but it's not out of the question to see a shorter-term deal emerge if Suárez does not receive the interest that might have been expected.

Surely, Suárez has been a quality arm consistently throughout his career. He's posted 150-plus innings with an ERA below 4.00 in three of his past four seasons, and has only see that ERA climb above that 4.00 figure once since 2020.

His strikeout and walk numbers have not suffered, though it's worth noting he's seen a bit of a drop in fastball velocity of late. Suárez was never exactly a flamethrower, but his 93-94 MPH fastball has dipped to around 91-92 in his past two seasons.

In theory, Suárez would be an excellent addition to the D-backs' rotation. But his price tag makes a marriage in the desert quite unlikely unless he's open to a short-term deal.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News