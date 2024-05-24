Arizona Diamondbacks Promotions and Giveaways for June
This year has been unlike many others for the Arizona Diamondbacks and their fans. While it's only the second time that the D-backs are the reigning NL Champions, it's also the first time in over a half-decade if not longer that there's been this many special events and promotions.
The D-backs have built up a schedule full of promotions, special events, and giveaways. June is no different. There are nine different events or free items to be given away. Check out what they are below. This has been one of the reasons there's been such a dramatic increase in fan attendance.
The team has been playing much better of late, going 6-4 over their last 10 games and going 10-6 over their last 16 games.
D-backs Promotions and Giveaways for June
Tuesday, June 11th, Vs Angels
Arizona Diamondbacks are celebrating Filipino Culture and heritage with a special night. There will be special performances before the game and food and with a Special Event ticket, you'll get your hands on a D-backs hat with the Filipino flag on the side of the hat.
Friday, June 14th, Vs White Sox
The D-backs will celebrate Pride Night and inclusivity. There's a reversible bucket hat being given away as long as you buy a Special Event ticket. If you purchase a Special Event ticket, you get the hat and the chance to walk the Warning Track before the game, similar to what the little leaguers do.
Saturday and Sunday, June 15-16th, Vs White Sox
The MLB and Diamondbacks are celebrating the growth of baseball and little leaguers with their annual Play Ball Weekend.
Saturday, June 15th, Vs White Sox, 4-Home Run Player T-shirt Giveaway
The Diamondbacks are celebrating their historical game against the Dodgers in the NLDS when Geraldo Perdomo, Ketel Marte, Christian Walker, and Gabriel Moreno launched four homers during that series defining 3rd inning. Only 20,000 are being given out so get there early!
Saturday, June 15th, Vs White Sox, Native American Day
The D-backs will be honoring Native Americans on Saturday along with the chance to purchase a Special Event ticket package that will get you a teal baseball hat with the D-backs and Talking Stick Resort combining to make a Native American and D-backs logo called the "D-backs Native American Recognition Day Hat. "
There will be pregame dances, music, food, art displays, and educational exhibits along honoring multiple tribes, and having the first pitch, anthem, and color guard be done by members of a local Native American community.
Sunday, June 16th, Vs White Sox, Father's Day T-shirt Giveaway
As is custom for the D-backs when they are home on Father's Day, they will be giving out another shirt, this time a polo decked out in the team's new colors, to the first 15,000 dads that walk through the gate. Plus, with a Special Event ticket purchase, any father and child, whether young or an adult, can play catch on the field ahead of the game.
This game is Paint at the Park and is the team's second one of the season. If you purchase a Special Event ticket package, you get a seat in the centerfield patio area, a food package, and the chance to paint during the game and take your creation home.
Saturday, June 29th, Vs Athletics, Ketel Marte Bat-Flip Bobblehead
This game will be honoring the NLCS MVP and the team's best Bat-Flipper in Ketel Marte. The likely All-Star second baseman has been the team's best player and gets a bobblehead to honor his heroics during the playoffs last fall including his memorable bat flip. Get there early as only 20,000 will be given out.
The Arizona Diamondbacks promotions and giveaways are ever-changing. Be sure to check this site for any updates and for each upcoming month's giveaways! If you want to purchase a Special Event ticket, click here for your convenience. Be sure to root the team on as they push to make the playoffs again and create some more chaos.