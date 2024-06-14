Diamondbacks Offense Explodes in 11-1 Victory over the Angels
The Arizona Diamondbacks routed the Los Angeles Angels Thursday night in Phoenix by a score of 11-1. Christian Walker put on a show early, hitting two long home runs with four RBI. Joc Pederson broke out of a slump with with two hits including his third career grand slam, tallying five RBI in all.
Brandon Pfaadt threw six solid innings, giving up just one run. His record improved to 3-5. It was the first time a Diamondbacks starter went six innings since Ryne Nelson went 7.2 innings on June 3rd.
Ketel Marte hit his 199th career double in the bottom of the first inning, moving him into 3rd place on the D-backs franchise list. Joc Pederson walked, and then Christian Walker hit a three-run blast to give the D-backs a 3-0 lead. The slugging first baseman turned on an inside fastball from Griffin Canning, launching a moonshot over the left field bullpen.
Pfaadt threw three scoreless innings to start the game, but had to work out of trouble in the first and third innings. He was helped out in the third inning by a terrific diving stop and toss by Ketel Marte to start a double play.
Walker came up with two outs in the bottom half of the third and this time got a slider in the middle of the plate that he annihilated 113 MPH off the bat, sending it 464 feet to left center for his team-leading 15th homer of the year.
Pfaadt gave up a run in the fourth inning and had a runner in scoring position in both the 5th and 6th, but stranded them each time. His final line was 6 IP, 6H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8K's. He threw 103 pitches, 68 for strikes. The game was still a relatively close 4-1 game when he left. This was a much needed quality outing from a Diamondbacks starter.
Pederson's grand slam was proceeded by a two-rbi base hit from Kevin Newman and walks to Corbin Carroll and Marte. Pederson's homer was no chippy, as he blasted it 430 feet up over the pool to right center.
Kevin Ginkel, Ryan Thompson and Paul Sewald all got their work in, pitching a scoreless inning each. The D-backs record improved to 33-36, taking the series 2-1. The D-backs start a three game weekend series against the White Sox Friday night. Ryne Nelson will face Chris Flexen. Game time is 6:40 PM.