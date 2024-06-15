What is the Diamondbacks History When Using an Opener in 2024?
Due to injuries to three of their front-line starters, the Arizona Diamondbacks have sometimes been creative in piecing together their rotation. On four previous occasions this season they've utilized an "opener" ahead of a bulk pitcher or long reliever. They are 3-1 in those games.
They will need to do so again on Saturday evening when reliever Scott McGough toes the rubber in the first inning against the Chicago Whites Sox at 7:10 P.M. He'll likely be followed by left-hander Tommy Henry to pitch the bulk innings, Torey Lovullo said in his post-game press conference last night.
This is the same configuration the Diamondbacks went with on June 9th against the Padres. Below is a brief synopsis of how each of those four games went for Arizona.
June 9th, 9-3 victory against the Padres in San Diego
McGough recorded two outs and gave up a solo homer to Fernando Tatis Jr. in the first inning. Henry came on in relief and recorded seven outs, giving up two runs on three hits in 2.1 innings. From there five Diamondback relievers shut out the Padres.
The offense banged out 15 hits, including 13 singles, a double, and a Jake McCarthy three-run homer in a six-run second inning that blew the game open. The D-backs were 8-16 with runners in scoring position. Full game Story here
May 22nd, 6-0 victory against the Dodgers in Los Angeles
Brandon Hughes got two outs and gave up a hit in the first inning. Ryne Nelson came in and shut down the inning, and went on to throw five scoreless innings. Four more Diamondbacks relievers completed the shutout.
Corbin Carroll hit a two-run triple to break the scoreless tie in the fifth inning. Christian Walker and Ketel Marte both homered. Full game story here
May 20th, 6-4 loss to the Dodgers in Los Angeles
Joe Mantiply threw a scoreless first inning against the fearsome top of the Dodgers order, retiring Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, and Freddie Freeman in order. Slade Cecconi came in next and threw a scoreless second inning as well. From that perspective, the opener strategy worked.
Unfortunately Cecconi imploded in the third inning, allowing six runs. There was some discussion he might have been tipping pitches. He threw three more innings without allowing a run and Bryce Jarvis threw two scoreless. The D-backs fought back to within 6-4 but could not complete the comeback.
April 30th, 4-3 Victory over the Dodgers at Chase Field
This was the infamous "bee game" in which a swarm of bees delayed the start of the game. Jordan Montgomery was the scheduled starter, but after the lengthy delay, it was decided to use Brandon Hughes as an opener and go with a bullpen game. He threw a scoreless first inning.
Six Diamondbacks relievers combined to hold the Dodgers to two runs through nine innings. The game went extra innings with score tied 2-2. Scott McGough gave up an unearned run in the 10th, with Ghost Running coming home to score and put the Dodgers up 3-2.
Christian Walker then hit his first ever career Walk Off homer in the bottom of the 10th, a two-run shot off Nabil Crismatt to cap off a wild night. Game Story here