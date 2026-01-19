Latest Prospect Rankings Have Diamondbacks In Exceptional Position

While the Arizona Diamondbacks may not be lighting up many of MLB's wholesale prospect rankings, there's certainly one position where Arizona stands out in a major way.

A recent article from MLB's Jim Callis ranked the top 10 second base prospects in baseball. Not only were the D-backs the only team to feature more than one player in this group, Arizona had three representatives: Tommy Troy (No. 4), Demetrio Crisantes (No. 6) and JD Dix (No. 8).

Of the three, Troy figures to be the closest to the majors, after a successful promotion to Triple-A Reno in 2025. The other two sit in the lower levels of the minors, and are most likely both more than a full season away.

2B Tommy Troy

Troy has been one of the faster-rising prospects in the D-backs' system. He was drafted 12th overall by Arizona in 2023 as a shortstop, but has shifted to second base (with some outfield reps, as well).

His 2024 season was marred by injury, but he still made the jump from High-A to Double-A between 2024 and 2025. He started out in Amarillo to open 2025, but his .843 OPS and 12 homers earned him a quick mid-season promotion to Reno, where he slashed .295/.381/.429 in 38 games.

Troy still has some development in front of him, but at 24 years old, his hit tool appears to be coming along nicely. He's ranked No. 5 in the D-backs' system, and seems primed for his first cup of coffee in the majors this coming season.

2B Demetrio Crisantes

Crisantes was quite high on many prospect lists after an excellent 2023, but a shoulder injury claimed most of 2024 before he had time to put forward a full season in High-A. Arizona's No. 4 overall prospect is now healthy, and could be primed for a breakout.

At just 21 years old, there's plenty of road left for him to reach the majors, but it's hard to argue with a .323 career minor league average, even if he has yet to climb above High-A.

2B JD Dix

Dix was drafted out of high school at 35 overall in the 2024 Draft — also a natural shortstop. He's a switch-hitter with high potential, hitting .261 (but with a .391 on-base percentage) for Class-A Visalia in 2024 over 50 games.

Dix is just 20 years old, so he's quite a ways away from a major league appearance. He's currently Arizona's No. 7 prospect, with a 2028 estimated arrival.

