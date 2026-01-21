D-backs Infielder's 2025 Season Was Somewhat Disappointing

To say the Arizona Diamondbacks' 2025 season was, as a whole, a disappointment is quite the understatement. The D-backs had high expectations heaped upon them, but struggled to an 80-82 record, ultimately falling well short of a playoff berth.

The D-backs were beset by injuries, and saw a number of key players underperform, as well. First baseman and left-handed DH option Pavin Smith was not immune to either of those two outcomes.

Smith was coming off an excellent platoon season in 2024, but saw his 2025 interrupted by injuries, leaving a rather disappointing — and somewhat incomplete — campaign.

Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 Player Review: Pavin Smith

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder/DH Pavin Smith statistics | Alex D'Agostino

Ahead of 2025, Smith was coming off his best season as a major league hitter. In a heavily-platooned (and mostly DH) role, he hit .270 and slugged .547 in 2024.

That success looked to be heading in a similar direction to open 2025, as Smith put forward a red-hot month of April. He had a three-hit game in the second game of the season, then posted a .318/.458/.591 slash with four homers in April.

He quickly cooled off to a .633 in May before hitting just .194 in June. With his numbers on a downturn, Smith then suffered an oblique injury in early July, which held him out until late August. He only appeared in eight games following that return before a quad strain ended his 2025 season.

It was an overall disappointing year for the 29-year-old, who appeared to finally be on the right path.

Pavin Smith: 2026 Outlook

With no clear everyday option at first base, Smith appears to be the D-backs' heavy side of a first base platoon in 2026. He played 38 games there in 2025 — his most at the position in a season since 2021.

Though his defense was below average, he still managed to hit right-handed pitching at a solid clip. He could be poised for a bounce-back season in 2026, provided he remains healthy and is protected from left-handed pitching as often as possible.

Smith has shown an ability to be a productive major league hitter, but he's now out of minor league options, and could be playing with some stakes in 2026.

