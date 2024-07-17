Ketel Marte Records Base Hit in Second Career All-Star Game Start
For the first time since 2019, Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte was selected as a National League All-Star starter.
Marte joins fan favorite Paul Goldschmidt as only the second D-back in franchise history to win the fan vote multiple times, and marks his second career trip to the midsummer classic. Tonight, the reigning NLCS MVP took the field, alongside the best of the best of both leagues.
With manager Torey Lovullo at the helm of the National League coaching staff, Marte was awarded the leadoff hitter's role, and he was the first batter to face American League starting pitcher Corbin Burnes.
With tonight's leadoff duties, he becomes the second D-back to lead off the contest, the first being Luis Gonzalez back in 2001.
In the first at-bat of the game, Marte took ball one, then checked his swing on a called strike one. On the 1-1 count, he got into a pitch and slapped it down the right field line. Unfortunately, AL first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. snagged it for an unassisted force out at first base to retire Marte.
In his second at-bat, with Jurickson Profar at first and no outs, a left-handed hitting Marte got into a sinker from Red Sox righty Tanner Houck in the heart of the zone.
He ripped it 110 MPH on the ground to second base, where AL second baseman Marcus Semien failed to field it. Both runners ended up safe at first and second.
The play was initially ruled an error on Semien, despite its exceptional exit velocity and the difficulty of the play, but was later changed to a base hit.
With Marte at first and Profar at second, Dodgers DH Shohei Ohtani came up with Profar and Marte on. A poorly placed splitter from Houck became a missile over the right field wall, as Ohtani brought the runners in for a 3-0 NL lead.
In his final at-bat in the fifth inning, Marte faced Oakland Athletics' fireballing closer Mason Miller. On the first pitch, he got just under a 101 MPH four-seamer, sending it 346 feet to left center field. The ball came off the bat at 95 MPH, but went too high to drop for a hit or go the distance.
That ended Marte's night, making him a career 2-for-5 in the All-Star Game--his other hit being a rocket off the wall back in 2019 that narrowly avoided leaving the yard.
All three of Marte's at-bats resulted in 90 MPH or higher exit velocity, and he recorded no strikeouts. Regardless of the final score, the honor of starting the midsummer classic will be a positive mark on Marte's legacy for years to come.
The D-backs will have Wednesday and Thursday off, but will get back on the horse Friday, as they travel to Chicago to take on the Cubs for an 11:20 AM Arizona time first pitch.