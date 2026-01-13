Here's What's Next For D-backs After Marte, Bregman Rumors End

The Arizona Diamondbacks' two primary rumors have been officially resolved as of the past week.

For one, All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte will be removed from the trade market and will remain a member of the D-backs for the foreseeable future. Then came the news of third baseman Alex Bregman signing a five-year, $175 million deal with the Chicago Cubs.

In the span of approximately 36 hours, the two storylines with the highest stakes tied to Arizona this offseason ended abruptly. So what comes next for GM Mike Hazen and co.?

Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen Reveals Next Stage of Offseason

Hazen met with members of the media to address the recent trade of outfielder Jake McCarthy to the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, and gave some insight as to what Arizona is looking to do next.

The answer was a relatively unsurprising one: pitching, first and foremost.

"We are still in the process of trying to add to our pitching staff," Hazen said. "Bullpen, starting, whether it's depth, whether it's jumping right into the rotation, is still the main area of focus."

The Diamondbacks have made two pitching additions thus far, reuniting with starter Merrill Kelly and bringing in Michael Soroka on a one-year deal. They have not, however, made any significant additions to an extremely thin bullpen, as relief options continue to fly off the board.

Hazen did say the D-backs will be looking to add to their lineup, as well. While Arizona's offense certainly has been high-octane (especially knowing Marte will return), the D-backs could still use a right-handed-hitting first base option and a designated hitter.

"We're going to continue to look to address our position player club too. I think there's a couple of bats that we probably need to add in some form or fashion to complement the guys that we have," Hazen said.

"Obviously, with the big four [Corbin Carroll, Geraldo Perdomo, Ketel Marte and Gabriel Moreno] at the top of the lineup, continuing to build out depth and positional flexibility, maybe some platoon looks from an offensive standpoint, and then certainly prioritizing the defense and pitching as we continued to talk about since the beginning of the offseason."

With Marte's situation resolved, and a 40-man roster spot freed up by the McCarthy trade, it's not unreasonable to expect the D-backs to make a move in the near future, with Spring Training less than a full month away.

