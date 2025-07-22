Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte Says He Lost Six Figures' Worth of Items During Recent Burglary
During the All-Star Game last Tuesday in Atlanta, Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte's home was burglarized back in Phoenix.
This week, Marte shared that around $400,000 worth of items were stolen from his home. He didn't detail what exact items were stolen, but it was previously reported that some jewelry and other big items were taken.
Marte ended up landing on the restricted list when the All-Star break ended on Friday to take some personal time. He returned on Sunday vs. the St. Louis Cardinals and spoke with the media about the home break-in. It understandably shook him up a bit.
“Everyone is clear that it’s not a situation that we can feel good about. I’m losing about $400,000, and I think that’s a lot,” Marte said, via The Athletic. “It was a bit of a tough situation, but we came back here to try not to think about those things that have happened. It doesn’t feel good. Everyone knows what happened. And we’re hoping that things are remedied.”
Police shared last week that no one was at Marte's home at the time of the burglary. There is an ongoing investigation regarding the break-in, but there haven't been any updates as of the time of this writing.
The incident is just the latest in a series of recent robberies involving well-known athletes across multiple leagues, where players' homes have been repeatedly targeted while they are traveling for events or away games. Among those impacted are NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, as well as basketball bigwigs Luka Doncic and Bobby Portis.