D-backs GM Mike Hazen Opens Up on Competing with Dodgers

It's no secret that the Arizona Diamondbacks play in one of the toughest, most competitive divisions in the sport of baseball. It doesn't help when their toughest rival — the Los Angeles Dodgers — remain star-studded and dominant, year-in and year-out.

The D-backs have had some recent (playoff) success against those Dodgers, but the threat is not going anywhere, anytime soon. LA will continue to present a tough challenge to Arizona as they attempt to climb their way back to the Postseason.

Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen spoke with MLB Network at this year's Winter Meetings in Orlando, Florida, about that very Dodgers threat.

Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen on Competing with Dodgers

"We try not to look at the Dodgers too much. They're a great organization. They've reaped all the success from the way they do business," Hazen said in the interview.

"It's a mountain for us to climb. It's a goal for us that we set. We're going to keep shooting at that. It is what it is. We're in the division we're in.

"I like being in this division. I think it best prepares you — if you get into the playoffs — to compete in the playoffs for having to go at it day after day. We'll see. They're not going to get any weaker. They never do, so we're going to have to go take them down," Hazen said.

It's not going to be easy, especially with a lineup full of massive free-agent acquisitions. The Dodgers brand name alone is enough to attract good players, not to mention their exceptionally deep pockets.

The D-backs, meanwhile, are facing their own uphill battle in terms of roster needs. Arizona does not have the same resources and pull as LA, but will need to find a way to bring in enough plus pitching (and probably some amount of hitting) while remaining within their payroll constraints.

The D-backs did just add to their starting rotation, bringing in former Cubs and Nationals starter Michael Soroka on a low-risk one-year deal. They intend to use him as a starting pitcher this season, despite his relegation to relief duties.

But that doesn't change the fact that the D-backs face heavy competition in their division on an extreme basis. The Dodgers, Padres and even Giants are competitive teams.

The path to the postseason will never be a breeze for the D-backs. They'll have to go and earn that spot away from their rivals and hope for a similar result to the 2023 NLDS.

