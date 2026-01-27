MLB Admits What D-backs Fans Already Know About Ketel Marte

Fans of the Arizona Diamondbacks do not need many reminders of just how elite second baseman Ketel Marte has been in his tenure — particularly in recent seasons. There's a reason why his name was thrown about so much in trade talks this offseason.

This week, MLB Network has begun rolling out its Top 10 Right Now position-based player rankings — just following their top 100 overall. Marte placed 19th among all MLB players, regardless of position.

Related Content: Ketel Marte's Top-100 Ranking Proves D-backs Made Right Choice

And according to this year's newest positional rankings, Marte is the No. 1 second baseman in all of baseball, just ahead of Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm.

That comes as little surprise. Marte has been atop this list multiple times in the past — in 2020, 2022 and 2025. This will be his first back-to-back nod, however.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte Named Best 2B in Baseball

Sep 28, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) hits a solo home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

There's no denying Marte, from a statistical standpoint, holds the advantage over the rest of MLB. He led all qualified second basemen in OPS (.893) in 2025 — a full 80 points above Jazz Chisholm in second place.

Despite missing a decent chunk of time with an injury, and finding himself in the middle of some mid-season drama, he also managed the third-most homers (28) and fourth-most doubles (also 28), while slashing an immense .283/.376/.517 and posting a 145 wRC+ (45% above league average) per FanGraphs.

And, perhaps most impressively, those numbers were a decent step back from his 2024 season. Despite having slightly less success at the plate than the year he placed fourth in MVP voting, he was still the unquestioned leader at the position.

Though Marte is 32 years old, he has not shown signs of a decline. In fact, he's come alive offensively more than ever in his past three seasons, while continuing to play solid defense on a team-friendly contract.

So it comes as little surprise, with his 10-and-5 rights looming, that the D-backs listened to potential trade offers on their threee-time All-Star. Those rumors may have been magnified by a number of factors, but they were ultimately put to rest by GM Mike Hazen, and the best second baseman in the sport will remain a member of the D-backs.

Related Content: D-backs GM Slams Door on Persistent Ketel Marte Trade Rumors

"He's a pro," Hazen said of Marte. "He's going to be a top 10 MVP performing player in the league next year."

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News