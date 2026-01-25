How Diamondbacks Righty Will Benefit From Rotation Clarity

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Ryne Nelson finally won't have to wonder about his role heading into the 2026 season.

In 2025, he was the arm pushed out to the bullpen when the D-backs signed Corbin Burnes. But when injuries piled up, he emerged as a high-end starter. Nelson pitched to a 3.16 ERA out of the rotation in 2025. But because of the back-and-forth, he was somewhat limited in terms of length.

Related Content: Shocking Stat Proves Just How Good Ryne Nelson Was in 2025

According to a recent article from MLB.com's Steve Gilbert, Nelson said it was a tough physical transition, after expecting to be a reliever ahead of the season.

Arizona Diamondbacks Ryne Nelson on Role for 2026

Sep 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Ryne Nelson against the Boston Red Sox at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"There was a lot of soreness," Nelson told Gilbert. "Full body, arm, the classic shoulder soreness, [an] arm can feel tired. All spring, I was preparing to be a starter, and it was a slow ramp-up, and then once the season started, I got moved to the bullpen, and you're coming into one-run games, so there's more adrenaline than I had had.

"I think it just kind of shocked the system a little bit. It was never anything major but stuff that we had to maintain and address, so that's where [manager Torey Lovullo's] protectiveness came from. He wanted to make sure I stayed healthy."

Nelson's pitch count was a careful science, often to the dismay of fans. But in a year when injuries claimed the season of numerous key pitchers, it was better to be safe than sorry with a rising arm like Nelson.

Now, Nelson won't have that uncertainty. He is firmly in the rotation, and likely wouldn't be the first one pushed out in case of an external addition. That will allow him to ramp up as a starter, and hit the ground running without the same level of early limitations.

Still, Nelson is prepared for whatever may come his way. He isn't taking his role for granted. The right-hander also told Gilbert he's added muscle, and is continuing to develop his secondary pitches.

"I feel the exact same coming into camp this year as I did last year," Nelson said. "I think the second you get comfortable, and you think that things are going to be easy or whatnot, you start to let what got you here slip," he said.

Nelson appears to be heading in an extremely positive direction, and — barring injury — will be one of the leaders of the D-backs' rotation in 2026.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News