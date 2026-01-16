Arenado's Comments on D-backs Coaches Show Exactly Who He is

Nolan Arenado had been a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks for under 24 hours, but he'd already begun to have technical conversations with his new coaching staff.

The 34-year-old veteran and eight-time All-Star came over in a trade on Tuesday, departing the St. Louis Cardinals to join Torey Lovullo and the D-backs.

When Arenado met with members of the Phoenix media for the first time on Wednesday, he revealed he had already connected with Torey Lovullo and the rest of Arizona's coaches.

Nolan Arenado Already Connecting with Diamondbacks Coaches

"I've been able to talk to most of [the coaches]. Obviously, talked to Torey [Tuesday] night. We had a great conversation. I talked to [first base coach] Dave McKay this morning," Arenado said.

And Arenado didn't waste any time before getting down to business with his new coaches.

"I talked to the hitting coaches already [Tuesday], already sending video, sharing some things that I felt last year that hurt me or the past couple years, and then talking about the things that made me great," he said.

"We're already trying to get on that page... so when spring starts we're already off and running. I'm planning to go out there sometime soon just to get to see guys and get to know them and put faces with names and stuff."

Perhaps it's that type of dedication that allows one to be a perennial All-Star and one of the best defenders in baseball for so many years. Clearly, Arenado is already prepared to work, seeking an offensive bounce-back from a career-worst .666 OPS in 2025.

He also made note of the high standards present in Arizona's organization multiple times in his press conference. It was one of the factors that appealed to him about the Diamondbacks as a team, and that extended to the coaching staff.

"There's an expectation there. There's a standard that they have, and I've always heard that, and I'm excited to be a part of it," he said.

Of course, Arenado is no stranger to the D-backs and their staff. Obviously, he spent eight seasons with the Colorado Rockies — during a time in which the Rockies-D-backs rivalry was a bit more of a fair fight.

The All-Star said his initial impression of Lovullo and Arizona's staff did not begin in a warm and friendly manner.

"Our relationship started off pretty rocky [in] the 2017 wildcard game. So wasn't a huge fan of him or too many people over there," he said, with a hint of humor.

"But... I respect Torey and all those guys, those coaches. They always seem very prepared. Even as a young player in Colorado, whenever I looked in their dugout, all their coaches are very locked in. Dave McKay is very locked in.

"All these guys, I always had great respect for them. And the conversations I have with Torey are phenomenal. I'm excited to play for him and hopefully make them all very proud that they made the right move," Arenado said.

