Insider Gives Major Update on D-backs' Potential Zac Gallen Reunion

For the most part, it had felt like a foregone conclusion that the Arizona Diamondbacks would be moving on from former ace right-hander Zac Gallen this offseason. But that may not be the case, after all.

After extending Gallen the Qualifying Offer — and Gallen subsequently rejecting it — it was expected that the righty would test a robust market. However, it does not appear that market is as strong as was anticipated.

According to a recent report from The Athletic's Jim Bowden, the Diamondbacks are in on a Gallen reunion. Not only are they interested, the D-backs are actually considered the front-runners to land the former ace's services.

"Like [Framber] Valdez, Gallen is tied to draft pick compensation because both were extended but rejected the qualifying offer. Based on the fact Gallen is coming off of a down year by his standards, it would make sense if he signed a short-term deal with an opt-out clause to get back into the market next offseason without any draft compensation attached," Bowden wrote.

"The Diamondbacks would love to get him back and are considered the front-runners to re-sign him (and wouldn’t have to give up a draft pick to do it). However, several teams have shown interest, including the Orioles, Braves, Giants, Tigers and others."

On one hand, returning Gallen (on a deal much lower than anticipated ahead of the offseason), could benefit Arizona. If his market has diminished that much, the D-backs would avoid seeing their QO draft compensation fall, and he could bring some depth to the rotation.

But it also feels like a strange fit after the way the D-backs approached their rotation. They brought back Merrill Kelly at a premium price and signed Michael Soroka to a one-year deal with the intention of using him as a starter.

If Gallen was still pitching consistently like an ace, it would make more sense to use him to raise the ceiling of the rotation. Instead, a signing of a depth nature would only create more of a dilemma for younger arms like Ryne Nelson or Brandon Pfaadt, as well as the rising arms in the farm system like Kohl Drake or Mitch Bratt.

Gallen likely still has quality innings left in him, but it's difficult to imagine the D-backs making a significant (even if somewhat reduced) re-investment in their former ace.

