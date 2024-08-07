Dodgers Make Flurry Of Roster Moves Ahead of Series Finale
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a flurry of roster moves on Wednesday ahead of their series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Dodgers activated infielder Miguel Rojas and right-handed pitcher Michael Grove, optioned outfielder James Outman, and placed right-handed pitcher Brusdar Graterol on the injured list.
Rojas returns to the Dodgers after missing 14 games with right forearm inflammation. He landed on the injured list just before the All-Star break, leaving the game on July 21 after experiencing more tightness on a throw from shortstop.
The infielder appeared in a rehab game with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday night as the designated hitter. He went 0-for-3 with a walk.
Grove was activated after missing 42 games with a right intercostal strain.
The right-hander has served as a multi-inning reliever for the Dodgers throughout the year. He struggled in terms of results with a 5.06 ERA in 37.1 innings of work.
His struggles were early on. He improved immensely as he settled into his role in the bullpen recording 21 appearances between April 10 and June 7 with a 2.45 ERA and an incredible 37.1 percent strikeout rate,
Graterol blew out his right hamstring on his eighth pitch of the season on Tuesday night.
“It’s heartbreaking,” manager Dave Roberts told reporters on Tuesday night. “That’s a long road back. I feel terrible for him and for his teammates. I just don’t know the outlook for this year, certainly. It was a tough one.”
Graterol was carried off the field and fighting back tears after he had worked for months to make his season debut. It was a gut-wrenching scene leaving Dodger Stadium speechless.
The Dodgers placed Graterol on the 15-day injured list with a right hamstring strain. He is likely done for the season and his stint on the IL will change to the 60-day IL once the Dodgers need space on the 40-man roster.
Outman being optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City is the corresponding move for Rojas.
The sophomore slump has been real for Outman this season. He is batting .148 with four homers and 11 RBIs in 52 games, which has led to another option. He has performed better at the plate with Oklahoma City playing in 40 games and hitting .281/.407/.523 with nine homers and 21 RBIs.
Outman finished third in the National League Rookie of the Year voting last year after launching 23 homers and driving in 70 as the Dodgers' primary centerfielder.