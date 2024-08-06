Brusdar Graterol Rejoins Dodgers As Veteran Reliever Heads to Injured List
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a last-minute roster move ahead of Monday night's game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium.
Reliever Blake Treinen was placed on the 15-day injured list with left hip discomfort and Brusdar Graterol was activated from the 60-day IL. The Dodgers already had an open spot for Graterol on their 40-man roster.
Graterol was arguably the Dodgers’ top reliever last season with a 1.20 ERA in 68 appearances, but his lone Cactus League outing against the Cubs on March 2 brought some troublesome news.
Graterol landed on the IL after that game, and had yet to make his regular season debut for the Dodgers. His injury was initially described as hip tightness and inflammation in his throwing shoulder, but the shoulder issue was the bigger problem.
“It’s just, with a lot of this stuff, [when] the lower half is not working right, it puts more stress on your arm,” said manager Dave Roberts at the time. “I think for us, the hip feels better, the shoulder feels better. Now we just have to ramp him back up.”
The right-hander began his recovery process in April when he started throwing off a mound again but the Dodgers shut him down soon after because his arm wasn't bouncing back like they wanted it to.
From there, the team decided to take things slow. Graterol started throwing bullpen sessions in mid-June and began his minor league rehab assignment in mid-July.
He has returned to the big leagues after eight rehab appearances over 3.5 weeks on a minor league rehab assignment. Six of his eight appearances were with Triple-A Oklahoma City. Outside of one bad inning, when he gave up four runs on five hits and only recorded two outs, Graterol was effective. He struck out seven and walked one in 7.2 innings of work.
Graterol's last outing with Oklahoma City was on Saturday. He pitched a scoreless inning in his only game over the past five days.
Across his four seasons with the Dodgers, Graterol has also made 21 appearances in the playoffs, pitching to a 1.71 ERA.
Treinen has been enjoying his comeback campaign after missing most of the 2022 and 2023 seasons with a shoulder injury. In 34 appearances, he has a 2.67 ERA.
The seriousness of Treinen's injury is unclear. However, the Dodgers are expecting right-hander Michael Grove back from the injured list soon, which will give Roberts another option out of the bullpen while Treinen is on the IL.