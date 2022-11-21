Skip to main content

Aaron Judge News: Yankees Make New Offer to Free Agent, Dodgers Remain in the Mix

The Dodgers are reportedly looking to pursue the outfielder.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The New York Yankees appear on the list of big candidates for free-agent Aaron Judge.

After his historic 2022 season, Judge is a free agent for the first time in his career, winning American League MVP after hitting 62 home runs and 131 RBIs.

According to MLB.com’s Byran Hoch, general manager Brian Cashman made a new offer to Judge this past Friday. Before Opening Day, the outfielder was initially offered a seven-year, $213.5-million extension from the Yankees, but turned it down.

In recent meetings, Judge met with Yankees managing partner Hal Steinbrenner to discuss a possible future with the Bronx Bombers, according to Cashman.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As for other teams entering this free agency discussion, sources told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand that the Los Angeles Dodgers could also come into the picture as serious contenders in the offseason sweepstakes for Judge.

After non-tendering Cody Bellinger on Friday, this opens up a position for the 30 year old slugger to land, as the Dodgers surely have both the room and financial ability to do so. 

USATSI_18254706_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Fans React to the Edwin Rios News

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19082747_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Was Sad to See Tyler Anderson Leave for the Angels

By Ricardo Sandoval
August 25, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias (7) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers Roster: LA Ace is Due For a Hefty PayDay Entering Final Season Before Free Agency

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_18738098_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Team Donates $1 Million to Elton John AIDS Foundation

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_16991982_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Walker Buehler Talks What Clayton Kershaw Has Meant to Him

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19094054_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Jaime Jarrin Continues Making a Difference Following Retirement

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19415701
News

Elton John: How To Watch Sir Elton’s Final Concert at Dodger Stadium on Live Stream

By Chloe Clark
USATSI_9963247
News

Dodgers Rumors: LA Offseason Target Kodai Senga Meets with NL Rival

By Chloe Clark