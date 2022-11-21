Aaron Judge News: Yankees Make New Offer to Free Agent, Dodgers Remain in the Mix

The New York Yankees appear on the list of big candidates for free-agent Aaron Judge.

After his historic 2022 season, Judge is a free agent for the first time in his career, winning American League MVP after hitting 62 home runs and 131 RBIs.

According to MLB.com’s Byran Hoch, general manager Brian Cashman made a new offer to Judge this past Friday. Before Opening Day, the outfielder was initially offered a seven-year, $213.5-million extension from the Yankees, but turned it down.

In recent meetings, Judge met with Yankees managing partner Hal Steinbrenner to discuss a possible future with the Bronx Bombers, according to Cashman.

As for other teams entering this free agency discussion, sources told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand that the Los Angeles Dodgers could also come into the picture as serious contenders in the offseason sweepstakes for Judge.

After non-tendering Cody Bellinger on Friday, this opens up a position for the 30 year old slugger to land, as the Dodgers surely have both the room and financial ability to do so.