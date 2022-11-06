Astros Pitcher Ties Dodgers Legend Sandy Koufax's World Series Stat

Framber Valdez has had quite the postseason as the Astros' best pitcher this fall. And when it mattered most, he was able to step up to the mound with poise and pride to secure the win for his Astros team.

He held the Phillies to one run on two hits and two walks while striking out nine batters in six innings during Game 6 of the 2022 World Series.

The 28-year-old pitcher was able to combine his curveball and sinker to strike out five batters in a row across the third and fourth innings. In doing so, he joined Sandy Koufax in being the only two lefties to strike out at least five consecutive batters in a World Series game.

It's been 59 years since Koufax accomplished the feat against the New York Yankees in the 1963 World Series. The NL MVP was able to lead his Dodgers to their third title in franchise history.

Koufax was 2-0 that postseason with a 1.50 ERA across two starts. Across his 18 innings of work, he only allowed 3 runs on 12 hits while striking out 23 total batters and only walking three.

Not far off Valdez's numbers.

Valdez went 3-0 with a 1.44 ERA in four postseason starts, including 2-0 with a 1.46 ERA and a 0.89 WHIP in two World Series wins over the Phillies. In 12 1/3 total innings in the Fall Classic, he gave up two runs on six hits and five walks, striking out 18 batters.

Included in the five-strikeout sequence was a 97.4 mph sinker to Schwarber in the third that was the third-fastest pitch of his career.

This was Valdez's revenge story from last year where in which he gave up 10 runs and struck out only three over 4 2/3 total innings during the annual Fall Classic against the Atlanta Braves

It's not fun to see those cheaters win the whole thing but as a baseball fan, you gotta give credit where credit is due and Framber Valdez put out one hell of a performance on Saturday night. After the 4-1 win, the Astros secured their "second" World Series in franchise history.