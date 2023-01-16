Dodgers Cap Off Busy Weekend with 13 International Signings

The Dodgers signed 13 international free agents on Sunday, the first day of the signing period, including number-three international prospect Joendry Vargas.

The international signing period opened this weekend, and the Dodgers were busy on the first day, signing 13 players, including two of the top 23. The class is highlighted by 17-year-old shortstop Joendry Vargas from the Dominican Republic.

Vargas was one of five shortstops signed by Los Angeles on Sunday. The class also includes six right-handed pitchers, an outfielder, and a catcher.

Vargas, who turned 17 two months ago, is 6-foot-4 and a very lean 175 pounds. His height creates a natural talking point about him, according to MLN Pipeline:

At 6-foot-3, the long and lean teen will face questions about his ability to stay at shortstop, but he already shows a quick first step, good hands and plus instincts for the position. He’ll stay in the middle of the infield for as long as he can, but his plus arm potential will serve him well if he transitions to third base in the future.

Vargas also has an advanced hit tool and "hits line drives to all fields and shows home run potential with a mechanically sound swing." He's also praised for his work ethic and overall makeup.

The other big name signed by L.A. is outfielder Arnaldo Lantigua, also out of the Dominican Republic. Lantigua is about a month younger than Vargas and is currently 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds.

Latingua’s ability to make consistent contact and hit for power stood out for most scouts, as he clocked exit velos over 100 mph in batting practice and games. If he continues to develop at a normal pace, he could turn into a middle-of-the order type of bat in the future because of his offensive prowess. But like most prospects his age, Lantigua can be overly aggressive in the batter’s box and needs to be more patient at the plate. He’s working on strike zone recognition and fine-tuning his approach.

Lantigua is currently a center fielder and could remain there because of his speed and arm strength, but right field might be a more likely position for him.

Vargas signed for just over $2 million, and Lantigua signed for $700,000. Los Angeles has a total pool allotment of $4.144 million, with every signing bonus over $10,000 counting against it.