Dodgers Could Turn to Popular Trade Target Before Deadline: Report
The 2024 trade deadline is July 20, and the Los Angeles Dodgers will likely be big players over the next month. The Dodgers are likely to make a big move to bolster their already deadly lineup.
Call it unfair, call it whatever you want, but the Dodgers' ability to add to their already stacked roster could make the difference in whether or not they win another title this decade. It won't be easy and may cost a ton, especially when it comes to Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena.
Arozarena has been tied to the Dodgers for some time now. ESPN's Jeff Passan considers a hypothetical trade for Arozarena a perfect fit for the Dodgers at the deadline:
There's an argument to be made that the Dodgers go full Death Star: Get Bichette from Toronto to play shortstop, move Mookie Betts back to right field upon his return from a broken hand, slide Teoscar Hernandez to left and mash. Or they could take the risk on Arozarena — in the midst of the worst season of his career — and figure joining a lineup with Betts, Hernandez, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith would help him find his mojo. Following a dreadful April and May, Arozarena has looked like his typical self in June, and with Tampa Bay open to exploring deals, Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman could turn to his old stomping grounds to round out a team that even without Arozarena looks the part of World Series contender.- ESPN's Jeff Passan
If the Rays make Arozarena available, the Dodgers would be the first to call their former World Series opponent. Although Arozarena's numbers aren't sexy as of June, his numbers have improved since an abysmal start to the season. Overall, Arozarena is batting .191 with 10 home runs, 27 RBIs, 10 stolen bases, and a .652 OPS in 267 at-bats.
However, he's looked like his old self in the last seven games, slashing .320/.419/.560, with eight hits, one home run, five RBIs, and two runs in 25 at-bats. If you want to take it back further, he has a .256 batting average and a .400 slugging percentage in his last 30 games and 90 at-bats.
Arozarena is doing his job, and if he lands in Los Angeles, the Dodgers might have enough depth in their lineup and outfield to get the job done in October.