Dodgers Linked to Versatile Outfielder on Trade Block

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a big splash in free agency with the signing of star closer Edwin Diaz, whose three-year, $69 million contract set an MLB record for relievers.

Despite making the move to fill their most obvious weakness, the Dodgers are far from being done this offseason, as there are plenty of possible remaining moves the team could make.

Outfield remains a position of need for the Dodgers, as they are looking to add depth. While their outfield situation is still ranked in the top half of Major League Baseball, with questions regarding Tommy Edman's health going into the season and a desire for a defensive upgrade over Teoscar Hernandez, the Dodgers could be involved in acquiring an outfielder, whether by trade or through free agency.

If the Dodgers opt to trade for an available outfielder, the St. Louis Cardinals are a likely trading partner, as the team has already signaled this offseason that they are selling off much of their talent.

According to The Athletic, the Dodgers are reportedly interested in Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar, who would be a strong defensive addition and a versatile option to mix and match with the rest of the Dodgers' outfield, as he has experience playing in left, center and right field.

Nootbaar is expected to possibly miss Opening Day after coming off a double heel surgery at the end of the season; however, he is expected not to miss more than a few weeks, according to The Athletic.

Nootbar hit .234 at the plate last season, adding 13 home runs and 48 RBI in 1335 games. His offensive production. His OPS+ in 2025 was a few ticks below his previous performances, but the young player offers plenty of upside.

The Cardinals' asking price is reportedly higher for utility player Brendan Donovan than it is for Nootbaar. The Dodgers were interested in Donovan at the deadline, but it seems their interest has shifted to Nootbaar.

It isn't clear what the Dodgers are thinking, as president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman kept his cards close to the chest when asked about the possibility of signing another free agent.

“I would say we definitely can," Friedman told Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain ."How likely is it? That’s another question.”

