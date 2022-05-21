Skip to main content
Dodgers: Craig Kimbrel Records Two Saves on Friday

Craig Kimbrel had quite the day on Friday.

Craig Kimbrel hasn't been on the Dodgers long, but he's already making a great impression on his new club. After being acquired from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for outfielder AJ Pollock, Kimbrel was quickly installed as the team's closer.

This season, he has a 3.27 ERA and eight saves, which isn't otherworldly, but he's gotten the job done. On Friday, Kimbrel rescued the Dodgers from a precarious ninth-inning. 

The Phillies had cut LA's lead down to three and were dangerously close to cutting the deficit even further. After giving up a single to Johan Camargo, Kimbrel struck out Odubel Herrera to record the final out of the inning.

But that wasn't the only save Kimbrel logged on Friday. During an interview on MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed that the eight-time All-Star closer saved the Dodgers bus on the way to Citizens Bank Park.                                                     

Clearly, Kimbrel's talents are not just limited to pitching. 

