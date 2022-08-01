Dodgers: Dave Roberts Says Mookie Betts' Role Is Going To Change

The Dodgers just took three out of four from the Rockies in Colorado. They now have a 68-33 record, good enough for the best winning percentage in major league baseball. LA is also primed to get even better over the next few weeks with the return of a few injured players and the continued excellence of stars like Freddie Freeman, Trea Turner, and Mookie Betts.

That doesn't mean the Dodgers will be idle, stand pat, or rest on their laurels. The Dodgers have always shown they will maximize and tinker with their roster to fit their needs. They do this to help keep their players healthy. That is what Dave Roberts has in mind, as he revealed to the media just before their game on Saturday.

In an effort to keep star right fielder Mookie Betts on the field and playing well through October, the Dodgers are planning on shifting him around defensively.

According to the Skipper, Dodger fans should expect to see Betts occasionally play second base once a week or so. He shared this thought with the media.

“It’s a way that we feel we can keep him in the lineup and not have an off day. I think keeping him at his best is the main thing, and how we get there is the question. Mookie has been very open to playing second base, to not have to make that run out to right field, and certainly four games here in Colorado. It’s something that, if he agrees with it and believes in it, then we do, it just makes too much sense.”

Betts Bet

Betts is a five-time Gold Glove award winner in right field, but he has also had a small history of nagging injuries in the past two seasons. Last season a hip impingement kept him off the field and in some pain. This season, he is only one month removed from a fractured rib.

Roberts has mentioned on multiple occasions that the Dodgers would like to have Betts see more time at second base as a way to keep him fresh. Spending more time on the infield is a good way to do so, apparently more than putting him at DH. That DH spot is a rewarding one for the Dodgers. Will Smith can play there while getting Austin Barnes some games, as well as resting Justin Turner from playing third base.