Dodgers: Eric Gagne Dials Up the Velocity in Recent Video
Team(s)
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers: Eric Gagne Dials Up the Velocity in Recent Video

The onetime Dodgers closer shows up some impressive velocity considering he's been out of the league since 2008.

Onetime Dodgers closer Eric Gagné was notorious for throwing gas. His powerful fastball, coupled with a devastating changeup, helped earn him the 20030 NL Cy Young award. Gagné is one of the few relievers to win the award.

In a video posted by internet sensation Eric Sim, the 46-year-old Gagné appears to register three fastballs in the mid-80s. Pretty impressive for a former reliever whose playing days are well behind him.

Gagné was the best closer in baseball over a three-year span (2002-2004). His stats during that time frame are nothing short of mind boggling: 1.79 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, and a K/9 of 13.3 in 224 appearances. In his Cy Young season, the righty produced a 1.20 ERA, a 0.69 WHIP, and logged 55 saves.

Read More

Not to mention, Gagné had an incredible streak of consecutive saves that may never be matched. The fireballer did not blow a save from August 28th, 2002 to July 3, 2004. Once Guns N' Roses "Welcome to the Jungle" blared on the Dodger Stadium sound system, Dodgers fans knew a win was assured.

His fastball may not be sniffing triple digits these days, but the Dodgers icon might be the best 46-year-old reliever on the planet right now. 

