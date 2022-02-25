Dodgers: Eric Gagne Dials Up the Velocity in Recent Video

Onetime Dodgers closer Eric Gagné was notorious for throwing gas. His powerful fastball, coupled with a devastating changeup, helped earn him the 20030 NL Cy Young award. Gagné is one of the few relievers to win the award.

In a video posted by internet sensation Eric Sim, the 46-year-old Gagné appears to register three fastballs in the mid-80s. Pretty impressive for a former reliever whose playing days are well behind him.

Gagné was the best closer in baseball over a three-year span (2002-2004). His stats during that time frame are nothing short of mind boggling: 1.79 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, and a K/9 of 13.3 in 224 appearances. In his Cy Young season, the righty produced a 1.20 ERA, a 0.69 WHIP, and logged 55 saves.

Not to mention, Gagné had an incredible streak of consecutive saves that may never be matched. The fireballer did not blow a save from August 28th, 2002 to July 3, 2004. Once Guns N' Roses "Welcome to the Jungle" blared on the Dodger Stadium sound system, Dodgers fans knew a win was assured.

His fastball may not be sniffing triple digits these days, but the Dodgers icon might be the best 46-year-old reliever on the planet right now.